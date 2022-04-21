Kanye West’s life has been one hell of a ride or some may say a train wreck for himself, his fans, haters and everyone in between. And yet, we all must admit this one thing: the man is a talented musician, rapper and producer who has made some of the best and most memorable hip-hop music...ever.

But along the way to his music heights and genius, his arc has had many twists and turns. A lot of it was touched on in the recent Coodie & Chike-directed documentary jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.

So, Let’s dive in. Here is the evolution of Kanye West.