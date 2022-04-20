On Tuesday, jury selection continued in the defamation trial brought on by reality TV star Blac Chyna against the Kardashian family.

Chyna, who was previously engaged to Rob Kardashian and starred on their spinoff Rob and Chyna for one season on E! back in 2016, alleged the famous family ruined her TV career and is suing them for $100 million: $40 million for “loss of earning damages” and over $60 million in “loss of future earning capacity damages,” according to Variety. She denied a settlement offer earlier this month.

At the center of this trial are the claims Chyna made back in 2017, where she claimed Rob was physically and emotionally abusive and consequently sued the entire Kardashian clan—despite the family clapping back with allegations of their own claiming the opposite. Because of that, Chyna alleges that the family yielded their power and leverage with E! which ultimately led to the second season of Rob and Chyna being scrapped.

“Rob Kardashian is an abuser intent on destroying Angela White, the mother of his baby, who left him in 2016,” the suit states. “In revenge, the Kardashian-Jenner family became media predators, slut-shaming her on social media and killing her hit television show, which had already begun filming a second season.”

When jury selection first began on Monday, Blac Chyna entered Los Angeles Superior courtroom accompanied by her mother Tokyo Toni and attorney Lynne Ciani. But due to online comments and videos disparaging the Kardashian family made by Toni, on Tuesday, a judge subsequently banned her from returning for the remainder of the trial.

Kris, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Kim, Kourtney, Rob and Khloe Kardashian are all named in the suit but only Kris, Kim, Khloé and Kylie were present in court.

Additionally, during the selection process on Tuesday, potential jurors were questioned about their knowledge and awareness of all parties involved. Some admitted to seeing the infamous sex tape involving Kim and Ray J and suggested they couldn’t be “impartial.” Others expressed general disdain for the family while one woman admitted to being a fan.

In a statement to the media ahead of the trial, Chyna’s lawyer said: