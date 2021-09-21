If you look up the phrase “Black don’t crack” in the dictionary, I’m pretty sure you’ll find a picture of Jada Pinkett Smith there in the definition. (See also: Sanaa Lathan, Angela Bassett, Mary J. Blige, Beyoncé—you get the point.)

OK, OK, maybe you won’t. But my sentiment remains the same, especially since I know the actress and Red Table Talk host recently turned 50 over the weekend.

Per a press release provided to The Root, Smith celebrated the big 5-0 with a special RTT episode which saw a handful of her celebrity buddies joining in to wish her a happy birthday, including Gabrielle Union, Trevor Noah, Samuel L. Jackson, Angela Bassett, Kerry Washington, Ciara and more. Sons Trey and Jaden Smith also made an appearance as did Method Man and a special musical guest who serenaded the Gotham star, much to her surprise. Guests at the event were treated to a myriad of food and dessert options and skated the night away under the sweet sounds of classic ‘70s music—and thanks to an exclusive provided to The Root by Facebook Watch, you can see Jada’s delighted first look at the set.

Additionally, as Page Six reports, Smith also celebrated her surprise roller skating party that boasted a handful of her friends and loved ones including hubby Will Smith, MC Lyte, Toni Braxton, Jordyn Woods, NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, and Lauren London. (Debbie Allen was presumably present as well, as noted in her appearance at the 73rd Emmys on Sunday where, after being surprised by Pinkett-Smith in her introduction, she quipped: “I was just skating at her 50th birthday; she didn’t say a thing” before accepting the Governors Award.)

Previously speaking on the revelations she’s had in the years leading up to her big 50, Smith, who along with daughter Willow and mother Adrienne (aka “Gammy”) was recently named one of this year’s Time100, told People she’s over “convincing people” who who she really is:



“I’m done with convincing people. I just feel like, women taking back our power, in any form that you need to, to be done with the convincing. That you’re smart enough, that you’re pretty enough, to convincing people that you’re worthy. Coming into the last four years for me has really been about that transformation about coming to the self and having acceptance for the self and having to go through many different kinds of personal journeys; to come to that place of really grounding myself in that understanding. That’s been the most beautiful part of almost turning 50.”

You can tune in to the “Jada’s Surprise 50th Birthday Celebration” episode of Red Table Talk when it premieres Wednesday, Sept. 22, only on Facebook Watch.

