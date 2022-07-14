On Wednesday, it was revealed that Khloe Kardashian is expecting her second child via surrogate with Tristan Thompson. Kardashian, 38, and the Chicago Bulls player, 31, are are already parents to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a representative for Kardashian told E! News. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

The announcement predictably sent shockwaves through the internet, since the couple has been embroiled in a few cheating scandals during their on and off relationship. Most recently, Thompson fathered a secret child with Maralee Nichols. The baby was born in December, though it’s rumored he has yet to meet him.

Thompson apologized directly to Kardashian for his infidelity via Instagram story:



“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Days later, Kardashian responded on Instagram with a quote of her own:

“There’s going to be very painful moments in your life that will change your entire world in a matter of minutes. These moments will change YOU. Let them make you stronger, smarter, and kinder. But don’t you go and become someone that you’re not. Cry. Scream if you have to. Then you straighten out that crown and keep it moving.”



Only time will tell if the two will become a couple again or just focus on co-parenting their two children. Last month, Thompson was featured as the best man in Drake’s “Falling Back” video in which the Canadian rapper married 23 different women.