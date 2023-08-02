Move Aside Kylie Jenner, We Want These Bratz Collabs Instead!

Bratz has decided to give their first celebrity collaboration deal to Kylie Jenner with miniature dolls wearing some of her most viral outfits. If you grew up as a Bratz fan instead of Barbie, then you know that many times Black girls bought Bratz due to their more relatable features such as bigger lips, darker skin tones, and also edgier y2k outfits! The funny part? Jenner doesn’t even naturally have those features (hence her fillers) and her dolls were even given darker skin tones! Yikes! So, we decided to some Black celebrities who should get that deal instead, and represent the Bratz girls the way we would prefer.