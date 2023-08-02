Move Aside Kylie Jenner, We Want These Bratz Collabs Instead!

Move Aside Kylie Jenner, We Want These Bratz Collabs Instead!

Here's who we think would look best as the brand makes a comeback.

Amira Castilla
Photo: Leon Bennett / Stringer (Getty Images), Mike Coppola / Staff (Getty Images), John Shearer / Contributor (Getty Images)

Bratz has decided to give their first celebrity collaboration deal to Kylie Jenner with miniature dolls wearing some of her most viral outfits. If you grew up as a Bratz fan instead of Barbie, then you know that many times Black girls bought Bratz due to their more relatable features such as bigger lips, darker skin tones, and also edgier y2k outfits! The funny part? Jenner doesn’t even naturally have those features (hence her fillers) and her dolls were even given darker skin tones! Yikes! So, we decided to some Black celebrities who should get that deal instead, and represent the Bratz girls the way we would prefer.

Rihanna

Photo: Neilson Barnard / Staff (Getty Images)

Of course, Rihanna needs to be one of the first Black women to get a Bratz doll. She has an edgy fashion style that would be amazing for a little figurine. This outfit is from the 2015 Met Gala, one of the many looks that could be in a collab.

Marsai Martin

Photo: Robin L Marshall / Stringer (Getty Images)

Doesn’t Marsai Martin look like a Bratz doll come to life? This gorgeous actress and producer has been stepping into the fashion world lately, and this fit from the 2022 BET Awards would be super cute on a doll!

Tracee Ellis Ross

Photo: Daniele Venturelli / Contributor (Getty Images)

The fashion queen herself Tracee Ellis Ross would have an amazing collab. Need we say more?

Beyoncé

Photo: Kevin Winter / Staff (Getty Images)

Beyoncé’s blonde hair, fringe boots, and iconic sweatshirt could be an amazing opportunity for a doll! Better yet, put all of her outfits from the Coachella Homecoming performance on a series of dolls!

Ryan Destiny

Photo: Raymond Hall / Contributor (Getty Images)

Ryan Destiny looks like a real-life Bratz doll! Her skin, lips, and impeccable style are all signature Bratz features! Let’s make it happen!

Lori Harvey

Photo: Araya Doheny / Stringer (Getty Images)

Regardless of how you feel about Lori Harvey’s dating history, her looks simply can’t be beat! This Off-White outfit for the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala would look so cool on a doll!

Serena and Venus Williams

Photo: Georges De Keerle / Contributor (Getty Images)

How about a throwback line of dolls? It would be great to see these beaded hairstyles and tennis fits from 1999 on Serena and Venus Williams lookalikes. Why not add trophies as their accessory?

Quinta Brunson

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor (Getty Images)

Award-winning actress, writer, and producer Quinta Brunson had an amazing run of outfits for fashion week 2023! This outfit would be adorable on a mini Quinta!

Lil Nas X

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

There are male Bratz dolls, and who better to get a collab than Lil Nas X? His eccentric style sets the collab up for a variety of fun looks! This outfit from the 2022 Grammy Awards is on point for a Bratz doll.

Chloe and Halle Bailey

Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Contributor (Getty Images)

The cutest sisters in the music industry Chloe and Halle Bailey, give us the opportunity to have dolls with locs! Yes, yes, yes!

Normani

Photo: Ricky Vigil M / Contributor (Getty Images)

The gorgeous Normani should 100% get a Bratz deal! This outfit alone from her night out in London is the definition of Bratz style.

Flo Milli

Photo: Fairchild Archive / Contributor (Getty Images)

Not only is rapper Flo Milli’s bright clothing perfect for a doll, but her makeup is identical to the signature fun eyeshadow that Bratz wears.

Zendaya

Photo: Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty Images)

Yes, we know that Zendaya has a Barbie doll, but how amazing would it be for this fashionista to also have a Bratz doll? This outfit from the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards is the edginess we love to see.

Nicki Minaj

Photo: Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty Images)

We all know that Nicki isn’t the most liked person in the music industry, but her fashions have been some of the most revolutionary fits we’ve seen in this generation. Although she calls herself a Barbie, we beg to differ that her style is far more like a Bratz.

Megan Thee Stallion

Photo: Josh Brasted / Contributor (Getty Images)

Black cowgirl Bratz doll? Yes, please! Houston native Megan Thee Stallion always wears strappy, more revealing clothing that we’ve religiously seen on a Bratz doll.

Keke Palmer

Photo: Cindy Ord/MG23 / Contributor (Getty Images)

Keke “Keep a Bag” Palmer wouldn’t turn down a doll deal! She has been wearing fabulous fits lately (yes, even the one that her baby daddy was hating on) and we need the collab to happen.

Anok Yai

Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

Supermodel Anok Yai struts her stuff wherever she goes. An exclusive line of darker-skinned dolls wearing some of the best fits she’s rocked would sell out immediately!

Lupita Nyong’o

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff (Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong’o is a doll among us! Her killer features would look stunning on a doll as well as her amazing hair fashion moments. This denim look was worn to the 2021 Met Gala.

Ice Spice

Photo: Kevin Mazur/TAS23 / Contributor (Getty Images)

Yes, rapper Ice Spice had a song for the Barbie (2023) movie, but her super fun curly red hair and collection of sheer fits and tiny shorts scream Bratz!

Janelle Monáe

Photo: Sean Zanni / Contributor (Getty Images)

When you think of unique fashion, Janelle Monáe comes to mind, right? There could be a huge collection of dolls created after the singer and actor. This fantastic look was from the 2019 Met Gala.

Simone Biles

Photo: Ezra Shaw / Staff (Getty Images)

We need a sporty doll and Simone Biles would be a perfect fit! Her doll could wear the Team USA leotards and sweatsuits with her hair in a ponytail and huge bows!

Yara Shahidi

Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG21 / Contributor (Getty Images)

Actress and activist Yara Shahidi already has a Barbie doll made after her, but why not add a Bratz doll to her portfolio too? Her red carpet looks kill it every time!

