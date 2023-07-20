Black Women That Have Barbies Made After Them

In 2015, Zendaya rocked faux locs on the Oscars red carpet. Her hair was made fun of by “Fashion Police” Giuliana Rancic who said it might smell like “patchouli or weed”. Zendaya posted a statement about Rancic’s stereotyping comment, defending the style. A Barbie doll with locs and the gown she wore to the Oscars was sold the same year.