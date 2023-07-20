Black Women That Have Barbies Made After Them

Entertainment

Black Women That Have Barbies Made After Them

From Issa Rae to Tina Turner and Ida B. Wells, Barbie has created dolls in honor of Black women

By
Amira Castilla
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer (Getty Images)

The highly anticipated Barbie movie is being released in July 2023! Issa Rae is starring in the film and a look-alike doll was created and sold in her honor. Barbie has made dolls after many of our heroes! Take a look....

Issa Rae

Screenshot: Mattel, Photo: Stuart C. Wilson / Stringer (Getty)

Issa Rae plays President Barbie in the new Barbie movie released in the summer of 2023. A Barbie doll was created in her likeness before the movie premiered!

Tina Turner

Screenshot: Mattel, Photo: Pete Still / Contributor (Getty)

In 202, Tina Turner was honored with a Barbie doll look-alike! The doll is wearing her outfit from her “What’s Love Got to Do With It” music video in honor of the video’s 40th anniversary. Oh, and check out the great hair.

Ida B. Wells

Screenshot: Mattel, Photo: R. Gates / Staff (Getty)

A doll was created after Ida B. Wells for the Barbie Inspiring Women series in 2022. Ida B. Wells is the co-founder of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and the National Association of Colored Women’s Clubs.

Naomi Osaka

Photo: ROBYN BECK / Contributor (Getty Images), Robert Prange / Contributor (Getty Images)

Naomi Osaka’s doll was created for the Role Model series in 2021! In 2018, she was the first Japanese player to win a major title in a singles match! She also uses her platform to speak about racial injustice and mental health.

Rosa Parks

Photo: Kristy Sparow / Contributor (Getty Images), Don Cravens / Contributor (Getty Images)

In 2019, Rosa Parks’ doll was created for the Inspiring Women series as a prominent figure in the civil rights movement!

Yara Shahidi

Photo: Steven Ferdman / Contributor (Getty Images), Steven Ferdman / Contributor (Getty Images)

Actress Yara Shahidi was honored with a Barbie doll for her effort with pushing young people to register to vote in presidential and local elections. Her doll is wearing the same ‘Vote’ shirt she sported at a We Vote Next Summit.

Laverne Cox

Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP (AP)

In 2022, actress and producer Laverne Cox had a Barbie created in order to honor her as the first transgender actress to star in a major television role!

Bessie Coleman

Screenshot: Mattel, Photo: Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer (Getty)

Bessie Coleman was the first African American and Native American to obtain a pilot’s license in the United States! A Barbie was created in her likeness in 2023.

Madam C.J. Walker

Screenshot: Mattel, Photo: Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer (Getty)

The first self-made female Black millionaire was entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker! She was honored with a doll in 2022.

Ibtihaj Muhammad

Photo: Ilya S. Savenok / Stringer (Getty Images), Craig Barritt / Stringer (Getty Images)

Ibtihaj Muhammad was the first Muslim American to wear a hijab to the Olympics in 2016. A doll was created wearing a fencing outfit and hijab in 2017!

Zendaya

Photo: Jason LaVeris / Contributor (Getty Images)

In 2015, Zendaya rocked faux locs on the Oscars red carpet. Her hair was made fun of by “Fashion Police” Giuliana Rancic who said it might smell like “patchouli or weed”. Zendaya posted a statement about Rancic’s stereotyping comment, defending the style. A Barbie doll with locs and the gown she wore to the Oscars was sold the same year.

Maya Angelou

Screenshot: Mattel, Photo: Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer (Getty)

Author, teacher, and activist Maya Angelou was honored with a doll for Barbie’s Inspiring Women series in 2021.

Diana Ross

Photo: Chesnot / Contributor (Getty Images), Paul Natkin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Designer Bob Mackie created this iconic Diana Ross Barbie doll wearing this beautiful white gown with rhinestone detailing.

Katherine Johnson

Photo: Kristy Sparow / Contributor (Getty Images), Smith Collection/Gado / Contributor (Getty Images)

Katherine Johnson- NASA mathematician and physicist Katherine Johnson had the crucial task of calculating the trajectory of the first American-manned trip to space. The movie Hidden Figures follows Johnson’s life while working for NASA.

Her doll was created for the Inspiring Women series.

Gabby Douglas

Introducing The Gabby Douglas Barbie Doll | @Barbie

Gabby Douglas was the first Black female gymnast to win an individual gold medal for an all-around event. A doll was created in her likeness in the “Shero” collection.

