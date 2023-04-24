The Best Black Met Gala Looks of All Time

The Met Gala is around the corner! We can’t wait to see our favorite stars climbing those iconic stairs. Let’s take a look back at some of the best Black looks over the years!
Naomi Campbell- 1995
Supermodel Naomi Campbell wore this Versace Haute Couture column gown to the 1995 Met Gala. Stunning!
Andre Leon Talley- 2011
Former Vogue editor Andre Leon Talley mastered the art of the kaftan wearing this bold blue piece over a navy suit and red loafers!
Janelle Monáe- 2018
Janelle Monáe wore this ensemble by Marc Jacobs to the 2018 Met Gala. That hat was all the rage!
Tracee Ellis Ross- 2018
Tracee Ellis Ross’ iconic Barbie pink outfit for the 2018 Met Gala was created by Michael Kors!
Ashton Sanders- 2022
Moonlight and I Wanna Dance With Somebody’s Ashton Sanders nailed the Gilded Glamor theme for the 2022 Met Gala with his vampire look. How cool!
Diddy- 2005
Diddy arrived on the 2005 Met Gala carpet for the House of Chanel theme in this cream, striped suit and gray overcoat. Classic and timeless!
Rihanna- 2017
Rihanna was the best dressed of the evening at the 2017 Met Gala wearing this avant garde look by the evening’s honoree, Rei Kawakubo. Her makeup became a trend, inspiring many people to use excessive amounts of blush on their faces!
Usher- 2015
Usher wore this perfectly tailored double breasted black suit to the 2015 Met Gala. He used a cane due to a foot operation he had before the event.
Solange Knowles- 2015
Solange wore this amazing mini dress by Giles with pleats in a fit-and-flare silhouette for the 2015 Met Gala!
Iman- 2021
Supermodel Iman wore this jaw-dropping gold Dolce & Gabbana x Harris Reed collaboration that took over 400 hours to make! Wow!
Diana Ross- 1981
Diana Ross wore this feather gown for the 1981 Met Gala! She even wore it again to the 2014 American Music Awards.
Odell Beckham Jr.- 2022
NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. wore this green, suede two-piece set with an attached durag-hoodie to the 2022 Met Gala. His necklace was worth a whopping $650,000!
Mary J. Blige- 2017
Mary J. Blige showed off a hot new blonde haircut paired with this black lacey La Perla Haute Couture gown for the 2017 Met Gala! Okay, Mary!
Dwyane Wade- 2022
Dwyane Wade ditched a shirt and showed off his abs under this crispy, white Versace suit with gold detailing for the 2022 Met Gala!
Beyoncé- 2014
Beyoncé wore this beautiful Diana Ross-inspired black gown to the 2014 Met Gala, the same night of the infamous elevator fight between her husband, Jay-Z, and sister, Solange. What a night!
Alton Mason- 2022
Model and actor Alton Mason wore custom Prada for the 2022 Met Gala. The cape and fierce cateye makeup is to die for!
Eve- 2003
Eve wore this black, timeless Gucci gown to the 2003 Met Gala. The look perfectly hugs her body and shows off her tattoos!
Miguel- 2015
For the “China: Through the Looking Glass” theme at the 2015 Met Gala, singer Miguel wore this bright red Michael Kors suit and black boots.
Kerry Washington- 2022
Actress Kerry Washington showed off some leg at the 2022 Met Gala in this elegant, sheer black Tory Burch gown!
Ciara- 2019
Ciara wore a Diana Ross-inspired, green custom Peter Dundas gown and a humongous afro to the 2019 Met Gala! She was one of the stars of the night!
Cardi B- 2019
Rapper Cardi B wore a stunning Thome Browne outfit for the 2019 Met Gala. The outfit was made with $250,000 worth of rubies and 30,000 feathers, and took 2,000 hours to create.
Naomi Campbell- 2019
For the 2019 Met Gala “camp” theme, supermodel Naomi Campbell wore a lilac Valentino Couture gown. The gown featured several textures and details, perfect for the busy theme!
Lupita Nyong’o- 2016
Actress Lupita Nyong’o’s green Calvin Klein dress was absolutely smashing, but her hairstyle was all the talk! She had her hair in an updo inrpired by Nina Simone and traditional African hairstyles.
Future- 2017
Rapper Future wore a Rei Kawakubo-inspired custom suit by H&M for the 2017 Met Gala. This might the coolest he’s ever looked!
Cynthia Erivo- 2018
Singer and actress Cynthia Erivo’s “Heavenly Bodies” theme for the 2018 Met Gala included Sistine Chapel design nails and bejeweled eyebrows! Her velvet gown was created by Valentino.
Christian Combs- 2018
Diddy’s son and twin, Christian Combs, rocked the 2018 “Heavenly Bodies” theme wearing a Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria couture suit and crown!
Yara Shahidi- 2021
Yara Shahidi was drop dead gorgeous paying homage to Jospehine Baker with this Dior look for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme at the 2021 Met Gala.
Jeremy Pope- 2022
Actor Jeremy Pope wore this leather ensemble by Dion Lee for the 2022 Met Gala! He simply never goes wrong when it comes to a red carpet!
Cardi B- 2022
Cardi B’s 2022 “Gilded Glamor” look by Versace was a hit at the Met Gala! Her gown took over 20 people to create over 1,300 hours.
Dapper Dan- 2019
Designer Dapper Dan stepped out for his first Met Gala in 2019 wearing a red embroidered tuxedo coat, white ruffle shirt, black slacks, and shiny, short-heeled shoes! Looking good, Dapper Dan!