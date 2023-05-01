Met Gala 2023: The Best Black Red Carpet Looks

Entertainment

Met Gala 2023: The Best Black Red Carpet Looks

Lala, Quinta Brunson, Usher, Brian Tyree Henry and more Ate at the Met Gala in New York City

By
Amira Castilla
Comments (1)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Met Gala 2023: The Best Black Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Michael Buckner / Contributor (Getty Images), Theo Wargo / Staff (Getty Images), Jamie McCarthy / Staff (Getty Images)

It’s Met Gala Monday! Ready for Black folk to shut down the event? Keep scrolling. This year’s theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” meaning you should expect to see plenty of gold chains and tweed. Ok, Ready: Here are the Black looks of the evening, enjoy!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 13

Lala Anthony

Lala Anthony

Image for article titled Met Gala 2023: The Best Black Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

Lala Anthony is one of the Met Gala’s co-hosts; she looks stunning in the white gown with gold chain details! Oh, just the perfect way to start off the night.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 13

Erika Woods and Wendell Pierce

Erika Woods and Wendell Pierce

Image for article titled Met Gala 2023: The Best Black Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Mike Coppola / Staff (Getty Images)

Actor Wendell Pierce and his girlfriend, Erika Woods, have arrived at the Met Gala!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 13

Dambisa Moyo

Dambisa Moyo

Image for article titled Met Gala 2023: The Best Black Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Mike Coppola / Staff (Getty Images)

Baroness Moyo is a Zambian author and economist and she’s slaying the carpet!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 13

Anok Yai

Anok Yai

Image for article titled Met Gala 2023: The Best Black Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Staff (Getty Images)

Model Anok Yai is killing it in this gown!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 13

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson

Image for article titled Met Gala 2023: The Best Black Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff (Getty Images)

Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson is here in this pink and black gown!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 13

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Image for article titled Met Gala 2023: The Best Black Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Theo Wargo / Staff (Getty Images)

Ariana DeBose did the thing, y’all! We are loving this yellow dress on her!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 13

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Image for article titled Met Gala 2023: The Best Black Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Staff (Getty Images)

The Wades, one of the coolest fashion couples, have arrived! Dwyane’s look is an ode to Karl Lagerfeld himself!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 13

Michaela Coel

Michaela Coel

Image for article titled Met Gala 2023: The Best Black Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Mike Coppola / Staff (Getty Images)

Co-host of the Met Gala, Michael Coel looks stunning as always!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 13

Ice Spice

Ice Spice

Image for article titled Met Gala 2023: The Best Black Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Staff (Getty Images)

Our Bronx queen, Ice Spice, has arrived for her first Met Gala!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 13

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell

Image for article titled Met Gala 2023: The Best Black Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Mike Coppola / Staff (Getty Images)

Supermodel Naomi Campbell is slaying the night with this salmon-colored gown and silver detailing.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 13

Imaan Hammam

Imaan Hammam

Image for article titled Met Gala 2023: The Best Black Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Staff (Getty Images)

Supermodel Imaan Hammam is gorgeous in this all-white outfit!

Advertisement

13 / 13