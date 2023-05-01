Met Gala 2023: The Best Black Red Carpet Looks

It’s Met Gala Monday! Ready for Black folk to shut down the event? Keep scrolling. This year’s theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” meaning you should expect to see plenty of gold chains and tweed. Ok, Ready: Here are the Black looks of the evening, enjoy!
It’s Met Gala Monday! Ready for Black folk to shut down the event? Keep scrolling. This year’s theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” meaning you should expect to see plenty of gold chains and tweed. Ok, Ready: Here are the Black looks of the evening, enjoy!
Lala Anthony
Lala Anthony is one of the Met Gala’s co-hosts; she looks stunning in the white gown with gold chain details! Oh, just the perfect way to start off the night.
Erika Woods and Wendell Pierce
Actor Wendell Pierce and his girlfriend, Erika Woods, have arrived at the Met Gala!
Dambisa Moyo
Baroness Moyo is a Zambian author and economist and she’s slaying the carpet!
Anok Yai
Model Anok Yai is killing it in this gown!
Quinta Brunson
Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson is here in this pink and black gown!
Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose did the thing, y’all! We are loving this yellow dress on her!
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
The Wades, one of the coolest fashion couples, have arrived! Dwyane’s look is an ode to Karl Lagerfeld himself!
Michaela Coel
Co-host of the Met Gala, Michael Coel looks stunning as always!
Ice Spice
Our Bronx queen, Ice Spice, has arrived for her first Met Gala!
Naomi Campbell
Supermodel Naomi Campbell is slaying the night with this salmon-colored gown and silver detailing.
Imaan Hammam
Supermodel Imaan Hammam is gorgeous in this all-white outfit!