Teyana has taken to Instagram to show off some of the rehearsals, and she’s putting these women to work! She gave a glimpse into the experiences working with Latto for Coachella in 2023, Summer Walker’s One Night Only performance in Atlanta, Georgia, and Lola Brooke for Summer Jam in New York.

It’s been particularly exciting to see an artist like Summer Walker take on direction from Teyana Taylor given that she has been criticized before for what her fans thought was a lack of stage presence at times. Teyana has given these women’s fans hope for more entertaining shows ahead. With the music industry being s space where women are often pitted against each other, it’s refreshing to see unity as Teyana makes sure that newer artists start off their careers looking their best. Since Teyana didn’t get the appreciation from her label that she believed she needed, she is now using her skills to better the career of others.