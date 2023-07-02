The Best Black Celeb Maternity Fashion Moments

Babies, babies, babies! Black celebrities like Rihanna, Serena Williams, and Uzo Aduba have announced their pregnancies this year and we’re loving their fits! Here are some moments when Black celebs showed off their cute baby bumps!
Rihanna- 2022
Rihanna was in the thick of Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty promo while pregnant with her first child, RZA, in 2022! She didn’t shy away from showing some skin!
Jada Pinkett Smith- 1998
Jada Pinkett Smith was pregnant with Jaden Smith in 1998 and had the cutest baby bump! She showed it off in this sheer, sparkly paneled gown for the Grammy Awards!
Kerry Washington- 2016
In 2016, Kerry Washington was pregnant with her first child and slayed the Primetime Emmy Awards carpet in this cut-out black gown! Gorgeous!
Paulette Washington- 1991
Denzel Washington’s wife, Pauletta Washington, was pregnant with twins, Olivia and Malcolm, in 1991. She joined her husband at the Oscars wearing this lovely yellow dress with gold heels!
Kelly Rowland- 2014
Kelly Rowland was pregnant in 2014 with her son Titan, and attended the MTV Video Music Awards wearing this white, sequin gown!
Serena Williams- 2023
In 2023, Serena Williams revealed her second pregnancy and walked the Met Gala carpet on the same day! This Karl Lagerfeld-inspired dress was perfect for the special day!
Tia Mowry- 2011
In 2011, Tia Mowry arrived at the NAACP Image Awards in this beautiful black and lace gown! She was pregnant with her first child, Cree.
Jodie Turner-Smith- 2020
Jodie Turner-Smith never misses a fabulous fashion moment, even while pregnant! In 2020, the British actress graced the British Academy Film Awards in this stunning yellow gown.
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer had not yet announced her pregnancy before attending the TIME 100 Next Gala in 2022, but hid her baby bump under this super cute and fun pink mini dress!
Kimora Lee Simmons- 2002
The gorgeous Kimora Lee Simmons was out and about in this sheer, leg slit dress while pregnant with her second daughter, Aoki Lee, in 2002
Beyoncé- 2017
Beyoncé was a true goddess at the Grammy Awards wearing this ethereal, gold ensemble! She was pregnant with her twins Rumi and Sir Carter at the time.
Uzo Aduba- 2023
Why not wear a power suit? Actress Uzo Aduba wore this summery, orange suit to the Tony Awards in 2023! This was the same day that she announced her first pregnancy!
Halle Berry- 2007
Halle Berry was pregnant with her daughter during the press tour for Things We Lost in the Fire (2007), and served with every look!
Tamera Mowry- 2015
Tamera Mowry-Housley was pregnant with her mini-me Ariah and opted for simple yet elegant outfits during her pregnancy! She wore this white gown to the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2015!
Cardi B- 2018
Cardi B shut down the Met Gala in 2018 during her pregnancy with her daughter Kulture! This has been one of Cardi’s best Met looks!
Ciara- 2020
Who says that pregnant people can’t dress sexy? Ciara pulled up to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in 2020 looking hot, hot hot in this sheer dress!
Chanel Iman- 2018
Model Chanel Iman can rock any fit and this red dress for Fragrance Foundation Awards in 2018 is no exception!
Meghan Markle- 2018
Meghan Markle always goes for a classic outfit while out at events! She wore this lovely, black, one-shoulder gown with gold bangle bracelets to the Fashion Awards in 2018. She was pregnant with baby Archie at the time!
Garcelle Beauvais- 2007
She’s beauty and she’s grace! Garcelle Beauvais opted for a flowy, angelic look for the Transformers premiere in 2007! She was pregnant with her twins Jax and Jaid.
Da Brat- 2023
Da Brat hasn’t sacrificed her personal style during her pregnancy! She wore this Chicago Bulls jersey with a tummy cut-out for the Lovers & Friends Festival in 2023.
Brandy- 2002
Brandy was expecting her daughter, Sy’rai, when she performed for American Bandstand’s 50th Celebration in 2002! She wore this sheer tunic to give her fans a peek at her cute baby bump!
Rihanna- 2023
Rihanna surprised the world at the Super Bowl 2023 by revealing her baby bump for baby #2! She has worn various silhouettes this pregnancy, from fitted to more laid-back fits!