The Little Mermaid is here and Halle’s locs have been styled to the gods! Chloe and Halle Bailey have made their locs their signature, and over the years they’ve played around with how their hair is styled! Two of their hairstylists, Fesa Nu and Tanisha Meeks, have proved that locs can be transformed into nearly any style you want! Here are some of our favorite ways that the sisters showed off their hair!