The Little Mermaid is here and Halle’s locs have been styled to the gods! Chloe and Halle Bailey have made their locs their signature, and over the years they’ve played around with how their hair is styled! Two of their hairstylists, Fesa Nu and Tanisha Meeks, have proved that locs can be transformed into nearly any style you want! Here are some of our favorite ways that the sisters showed off their hair!
2023 Met Gala- Halle Bailey
Hairstylist Tanisha Meeks did some sorcery to create a curly, red bob with Halle Bailey’s locs for the Met Gala! Whoa!
2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards- Chloe Bailey
Chloe Bailey sang her heart out at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards in 2023 with this intricate updo!
The Earthshot Prize 2022- Chloe and Halle Bailey
The sister duo walked hand-in-hand at The Earshot Prize event in 2022. Both of them had honey-blonde looks, but styled differently. We love individuality!
2022 Avatar 2: The Way of Water U.S. Premiere- Halle Bailey
This is major! Halle’s locs were put into box braids for the Avatar 2 premiere! How long do you think this look took to do?
2021 MTV Music Video Awards- Chloe Bailey
Chloe has sported blonde locs for a while now! In 2021, she added bedazzled edge extensions to the side of her face. How cool!
2023 The Little Mermaid LA Premiere- Halle Bailey
Now this is how you transform into a character! Halle wore her locs in flowing, hobo red locs to look like our version of Ariel for The Little Mermaid premiere.
2023 The Little Mermaid LA Premiere- Chloe Bailey
The internet felt indifferent about this blonde afro wig over Chloe’s locs, but the style showed us loc versatility!
2022 Roger Vivier Press day during Paris Fashion Week- Halle Bailey
Halle’s loc mohawk was super cute for Paris Fashion Week in 2022!
2022 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere- Chloe Bailey
We’re obsessed! This honey-blonde braided halo and loc combination updo was fabulous for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere!
2021 Global Citizen Live- Chloe and Halle Bailey
Matching high ponytails? Check! The Bailey sisters have perfected the twinning, yet personalized hairstyles.
2022 Fendi fashion show in New York City- Chloe Bailey
How they do that? Chloe’s locs were styled into brown jumbo braids with blonde highlights for the 2022 Fendi fashion show!
2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards- Halle Bailey
Halle stuck with her natural hair color but added some extensions to make this beautiful fishtail braid with curly pieces to frame her face.
2022 Academy Awards- Chloe Bailey
This is art, honey! Chloe’s locs were styled into this puff updo for the 2022 Academy Awards.
2023 The Little Mermaid Australia Premiere- Halle Bailey
Okay, ponytail! This side pony is so unique and fun for The Little Mermaid premiere in Australia.
2021 Louis Vuitton fashion show at Paris Fashion Week- Chloe Bailey
This is how you show up to a fashion show! This innovative, blonde, twisted loc ‘do on Chloe was a moment!
2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party- Halle Bailey
Don’t we all love the classic red carpet bun with a bang? Yes, yes we do!
2021 Bulgari B.Zero1 at New York Fashion Week- Chloe Bailey
Bedazzled bangs? Yes, please! This messy bun for a Bulgari event in 2021 was made for the superstar!
19 / 25
2019 The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner- Halle Bailey, Zerina Akers, and Chloe Bailey
2019 The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner- Halle Bailey, Zerina Akers, and Chloe Bailey
Wow, wow, wow! Halle and Chloe attended The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner with the iconic stylist Zerina Akers. These braided beehive styles are breathtaking!
2022- The Power of Young Hollywood Celebration- Halle Bailey
C’mon, ponytail! This honey-colored curly pony was everything on Halle!
2022- Billboard Music Awards- Chloe Bailey
Only an It girl like Chloe could pull off this bold ponytail! The silver detailing around the pony was killer!
2019- Teen Choice Awards- Chloe and Halle Bailey
Here’s some appreciation for the au naturel looks! The sisters had their locs pulled back in cute dos for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards.
2022- CFDA Fashion Awards- Halle Bailey
Okay, drama! Let’s just have a moment for this serve! Halle’s braided locs pulled up into this giant bun is a 10!
2023- “In Pieces” Album Release Party- Chloe Bailey
Little who? Chloe owns the red locs! These goddess locs wrapped around her natural locs are giving star power!