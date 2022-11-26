Updated as of 11/23/2022 at 4:00 p.m. ET:



You loved our list of rap artists you should know. So, we decided to give you more names, adding some old heads to the mix.

Here’s why learning the names and works of more rap artists can be great for the soul: We heard a doctor on Tiktok say regardless of age, you should continue to learn and listen to new music. It keeps the brain working. Why not start with new rap music since it is one of, if not, the most popular music genres in the United States currently? However, there is so much music coming from so many artists that it can oftentimes be hard to keep track if you stop paying attention for a month. No need to fear, the Root is here.



Hip-hop has always been a huge part of my life. Growing up, I was once obsessed with hearing the hit song on the radio. Although my parents weren’t down with me listening to rap, it didn’t stop me. Nowadays, because of the internet, there is so much dope music coming from so many new artists that I can’t hold back my excitement.

So instead of just listing them out, we’ll group these rap artists you should know into six categories: Old Heads, Veteran MCs, Established Superstars, The Young Mainstream, The Young Cats, The Backpackers and The Underground.