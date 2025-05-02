Kanye West's Hideous Comments About His Daughter North, Bishop T.D. Jakes' Shocking Move, Shannon Sharpe's Comments About Older Women Bite Him, Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Opening Night Ends in a Brawl, Rumi Captures Hearts and More From the Week in Entertainment

2 / 12
Why These Hideous Comments Kanye West Made About His Own Daughter North Will Likely Be Kim Kardashian’s Last Straw
Kanye West is no stranger to saying outlandish things. But the comments he recently made about his own daughter North West may have just gone too far and could push fans — and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian — to their breaking points. - Shanelle Genai Read More
Stephen A. Smith is weighing in on Shannon Sharpe’s exit from ESPN, a network Smith has worked closely with for years. The “First Take” host took to his YouTube and iHeartRadio show to share his thoughts on Sharpe, saying that he will indeed “miss” seeing Sharpe on “First Take” with him. - Jared Alexander Read More
Bishop T.D. Jakes has become the talk of the timelines again. This time, it wasn’t because of his sermons nor any sketchy rumored affiliations—but rather a major and truly shocking announcement. And trust us when we say, it’s got everyone weighing in. - Shanelle Genai Read More
Just in case folks need another reminder that what you say on the internet never really goes away, look no further than Shannon Sharpe. The former NFL player has dominated the headlines since the news broke that he was hit with a $50 million civil lawsuit from a woman accusing him of rape and battery. - Angela Johnson Read More
This ain’t Texas, but it turned into the Wild Wild West behind the scenes following Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” kickoff tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday (April 28) night. And it was all caught on tape. - Asheea Smith Read More
Stephen A. Smith’s Message to Shedeur Sanders’ Prank Caller’s Dad is Just What He Needs to Hear... And Do
After Shedeur Sanders was selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, his delayed drafting left football fans confused. But it was what happened before Sanders’ special moment that had the internet even more enraged. - Angela Wilson Read More
By now, we’re used to seeing Beyoncé and Jay-Z oldest daughter Blue Ivy, 13, on stage. She’s shown off her best dance moves performing alongside her mother since 2023's Renaissance Tour. But now, 7-year-old Rumi is getting her time to shine, appearing with her mom and big sister on the opening night of the Cowboy Carter Tour at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 28. - Angela Johnson Read More
Legendary actor Denzel Washington has never shied away from giving his honest opinions during interviews. And that’s exactly what he did during a recent conversation about his new Broadway play, ‘Othello” and its high-priced tickets. - Shanelle Genai Read More
