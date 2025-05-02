Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour Kicked Off With This Viral Moment
Kanye West's Hideous Comments About His Daughter North, Bishop T.D. Jakes' Shocking Move, Shannon Sharpe's Comments About Older Women Bite Him, Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Opening Night Ends in a Brawl, Rumi Captures Hearts and More From the Week in Entertainment

Entertainment

Kanye West's Hideous Comments About His Daughter North, Bishop T.D. Jakes' Shocking Move, Shannon Sharpe's Comments About Older Women Bite Him, Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Opening Night Ends in a Brawl, Rumi Captures Hearts and More From the Week in Entertainment

A collection of our best posts of the week in entertainment.

Image for article titled Kanye West&#39;s Hideous Comments About His Daughter North, Bishop T.D. Jakes&#39; Shocking Move, Shannon Sharpe&#39;s Comments About Older Women Bite Him, Beyoncé&#39;s Cowboy Carter Opening Night Ends in a Brawl, Rumi Captures Hearts and More From the Week in Entertainment
Photo: Lars Niki for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards (Getty Images), Joe Robbins (Getty Images), Brian Pahl - Splash News, Jax Ulbrich/Instagram/ (Getty Images), Alex Slitz (Getty Images), Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images), Image: Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM / Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images (Getty Images)
Why These Hideous Comments Kanye West Made About His Own Daughter North Will Likely Be Kim Kardashian’s Last Straw

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards sponsored by Harry Winston and Rémy Martin at MOMA on November 06, 2019 in New York City.
Photo: Lars Niki for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards (Getty Images)

Kanye West is no stranger to saying outlandish things. But the comments he recently made about his own daughter North West may have just gone too far and could push fans — and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian — to their breaking points. - Shanelle Genai Read More

Stephen A. Smith Gives All The Tea on the Shannon Sharpe Mess

Image for article titled Kanye West&#39;s Hideous Comments About His Daughter North, Bishop T.D. Jakes&#39; Shocking Move, Shannon Sharpe&#39;s Comments About Older Women Bite Him, Beyoncé&#39;s Cowboy Carter Opening Night Ends in a Brawl, Rumi Captures Hearts and More From the Week in Entertainment
Image: Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM / Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Stephen A. Smith is weighing in on Shannon Sharpe’s exit from ESPN, a network Smith has worked closely with for years. The “First Take” host took to his YouTube and iHeartRadio show to share his thoughts on Sharpe, saying that he will indeed “miss” seeing Sharpe on “First Take” with him. - Jared Alexander Read More

Bishop T.D. Jakes Pulled This Shocking Move and Black Americans Are Divided

Image for article titled Kanye West&#39;s Hideous Comments About His Daughter North, Bishop T.D. Jakes&#39; Shocking Move, Shannon Sharpe&#39;s Comments About Older Women Bite Him, Beyoncé&#39;s Cowboy Carter Opening Night Ends in a Brawl, Rumi Captures Hearts and More From the Week in Entertainment
Photo: Getty Images (Getty Images)

Bishop T.D. Jakes has become the talk of the timelines again. This time, it wasn’t because of his sermons nor any sketchy rumored affiliations—but rather a major and truly shocking announcement. And trust us when we say, it’s got everyone weighing in. - Shanelle Genai Read More

These Old Shannon Sharpe Comments About ‘Older Women’ Come Back to Bite Him

DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 5: Shannon Sharpe reacts after being inducted into the 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame class during an announcement at the Super Bowl XLV media center on February 5, 2011 in Dallas, Texas.
Photo: Joe Robbins (Getty Images)

Just in case folks need another reminder that what you say on the internet never really goes away, look no further than Shannon Sharpe. The former NFL player has dominated the headlines since the news broke that he was hit with a $50 million civil lawsuit from a woman accusing him of rape and battery. - Angela Johnson Read More

Whew Chile! Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour Opening Night Ends in Fan Brawl With a Nasty Ending

Image for article titled Kanye West&#39;s Hideous Comments About His Daughter North, Bishop T.D. Jakes&#39; Shocking Move, Shannon Sharpe&#39;s Comments About Older Women Bite Him, Beyoncé&#39;s Cowboy Carter Opening Night Ends in a Brawl, Rumi Captures Hearts and More From the Week in Entertainment
Photo: Brian Pahl - Splash News

This ain’t Texas, but it turned into the Wild Wild West behind the scenes following Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” kickoff tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday (April 28) night. And it was all caught on tape. - Asheea Smith Read More

Stephen A. Smith’s Message to Shedeur Sanders’ Prank Caller’s Dad is Just What He Needs to Hear... And Do

Stephen A. Smith, Jax Ulbrich, Shedeur Sanders
Photo: Jax Ulbrich/Instagram/ (Getty Images)

After Shedeur Sanders was selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, his delayed drafting left football fans confused. But it was what happened before Sanders’ special moment that had the internet even more enraged. - Angela Wilson Read More

Rumi, Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Youngest Daughter, Has Captured The World’s Heart For This Reason

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 25: Beyoncé performs with daughter, Blue Ivy, during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
Photo: Alex Slitz (Getty Images)

By now, we’re used to seeing Beyoncé and Jay-Z oldest daughter Blue Ivy, 13, on stage. She’s shown off her best dance moves performing alongside her mother since 2023's Renaissance Tour. But now, 7-year-old Rumi is getting her time to shine, appearing with her mom and big sister on the opening night of the Cowboy Carter Tour at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 28. - Angela Johnson Read More

Denzel Washington Finally Speaks Up About Those Expensive-Beyoncé-priced ‘Othello’ Ticket Prices

Denzel Washington attends The Entertainment Community Fund 2025 Gala at Marriot Marquis on April 21, 2025 in New York City.
Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Legendary actor Denzel Washington has never shied away from giving his honest opinions during interviews. And that’s exactly what he did during a recent conversation about his new Broadway play, ‘Othello” and its high-priced tickets. - Shanelle Genai Read More

Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour Kicked Off With This Viral Moment

An adorable clip of the youngest Carter daughter on stage with her mom and daughter is going viral.

Social Media Split After Bishop T.D. Jakes Retires from The Potter’s House

Bishop T.D. Jakes has become the talk of the timelines again. This time, it wasn’t because of his sermons nor any sketchy rumored affiliations

