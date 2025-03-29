Folks Are Dragging Kim Kardashian for Daughter North West's Latest Appearance, But Is It Justified? Here's the Tea

Kim Kardashian didn’t have the best start to her weekend, thanks to online trolls who think she’s gone too far and given way too much freedom to her 11-year-old daughter North West. And they’re pointing to her latest stunt as proof.

The stunt in question is a short cameo in the latest music video for FKA Twigs’ song “Childlike Things.” Clocking in at a little over eight minutes, the video details a Twigs in a meeting with music executives trying to convince them to shoot a music video for the song and dancing around with a handful of other dancers in flesh-toned attire.

When they’re not convinced, she brings in North West — who raps pretty impressively in Japanese — for a little razzle dazzle to try to seal the deal. To be fair, the beat is catchy and the lyrical content isn’t saying anything lewd or sexual. In fact, West raps: “Hello, my name is North/ From California to Tokyo/ Jesus the King/ Praise God/ Jesus is the only true God,” according to Billboard.

But when folks online saw the 11-year-old decked out in a white furry ensemble, stunner shades, acrylic nails, and dripping in jewelry—they were quick to condemn her and her mother regardless.

FKA twigs - Childlike Things (ft. North West)

“ok why is FK twigs on a song w North West?! wth could they possibly be tlking about,” one user said on X/Twitter.

“in my heart I already knew Kim would do some bs like this. fka twigs is not for kids. Hello!? you took her away from her dad / keep her away from her father’s ideas… to go to a stripper party, a gay stripper party!?” another wrote.

Added one other user, “Kim Kardashian promoting FKA Twigs song is crazy to me.”

However, there were others who took up for the young star.

“People are criticizing North West for being in a FKA Twigs video but totally glided over the fact she rapped in perfect Japanese. It’s a nice song,” wrote one user.

“i think real people understand that fka twigs song with north west,” said another.