Marquise Jackson Drags 50 Cent on Father’s Day — 50 Seemingly Shoots Back “Power” Style

50 Cent's son, Marquise Jackson, took to Instagram Sunday with a Father’s Day post so petty, even 50 Cent might’ve cracked a smile...for a second. Known for their turbulent public relationship, the post — and 50’s fiery response — quickly reminded fans that the tension between them is far from over.

While other celebs went viral smooching their husbands and cozying up to their dads, Marquise dished a dose of 50 Cent’s own trolling medicine when he posted a sarcastic photo and caption highlighting the absence of his father. After 50 split from his mother Shaniqua Tompkins back in 2008, he publicly criticized 50’s child support payments, dragged his name during interviews, and stated the rapper simply wasn’t around enough.

To this day, the “Power” exec hasn’t taken the feedback lightly.

In the post, Marquise featured a digital image he titled, “Father’s Day Sportsbook,” with a line that read “50 Cent and his son appear together in a photo.” The gag was, Marquise’s face was blacked out altogether, seemingly poking fun at himself and the rapper’s estranged relationship.

“Oh it’s Father’s Day [wide eye emoji]. Happy Father’s Day to all the real ones! I’m watching my bet and it ain’t looking too good [face palm emoji]. I got the over… We all know this the day for photo ops. The Day ain’t over yet FINISH STRONG… GET ON YOUR JOB 💪🏾 😂,” Marquise, 28, teased. Needless to say, fans in the comment section were in stitches, joking that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Others were concerned that the relationship hasn’t improved.

“You are definitely your daddy son,” one fan laughed. “Just say you miss him,” a second teased. “The way he treated you when you were young I can tell he loved you so much. It’s just you picked a side bro,” a third added, while a fourth urged, “U really tryna troll like ya dad. Get a relationship life is short.”

Then on June 16, the “Many Men” posted and deleted a clap back post which he later replaced with a cheeky image of him doing what appeared to be dad-like activities. Despite the sarcastic cover up, 50 would push the envelope further with a violent clip from his hit series, “Power,” which fans speculated was an indirect message to his son.

In the clip, Kanan’s son Shawn — also James St. Patrick’s driver — is seen confronting Kanan about never being a father in his life. Upon turning his back, Kanan takes a pew pew and shoots him in the abdomen. “You right about one thing — I ain’t your motherf*****g daddy,” Kanan says before shooting him again. Fans broke their ankles running to the comment section, weighing in on the turbulent exchange.

“Lol Fif is cold [laugh emoji]. He wasn’t playing Kanan he was playing himself in this episode,” one fan wrote. “I always knew this was a subliminal to marquise,” a second laughed. “A father's day subliminal message to his own son... d**n that's cold,” a third wrote.

With both men fluent in trolling and petty posts, Father’s Day might just be their favorite time of year! Well…not for bonding, but for throwing digital jabs in front of millions. Yikes!