Why Kanye West Was Banned From This Social Media Platform After Just Seven Minutes

In a jaw-dropping — yet unsurprising — move, Kanye West, now known as Ye, ran afoul of a social media platform in less time than it takes to hard boil an egg. Despite regularly appearing on streams alongside famous Twitch streamers like Kai Cenat and Adin Ross, the controversial rapper launched his own Twitch stream and wasted no time getting in hot water.

According to reports, West, 47, launched into a tirade sharing negative comments about Jewish people and the LGBTQ+ community during the premiere of his Twitch stream, using slurs and throwing up the Nazi salute while saying “Heil Hitler.”

Wearing a black jacket and dark Prada sunglasses, the controversial rapper appeared to have streamed from an unknown motel, making antisemitic statements.

“The College Dropout” rapper was banned within seven minutes of his live stream, marking it as the fastest ban in the platform’s history. During the live broadcast, Ye made more offensive comments toward his former wife, Kim Kardashian, and also shared that Elon Musk has given him “free passes” to make his discriminatory comments.

The stream was a wrap when a message appeared on the viewers’ screen: “This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.” However, according to additional reports, the stream was still successful, as Ye gained over 3,000 followers and 1,000 viewers during his live stream.

This is not the first time the rapper has been banned from social media for his disturbing rhetoric. In 2022, Twitter (now known as X) banned Ye for sharing an image of a swastika depicted inside a Star of David. In a recent interview, West created an online stir by appearing on DJ Akademiks wearing a KKK-hood inspired outfit.

During the conversation, he admitted that he has yet to wear the Ku Klux Klan-influenced outfit in public, since he’s worried someone will “try to put me in the hospital for my outfit.” Popular Twitch streamer Adin Ross had planned to feature West on his recent stream but backed out, fearing a potential ban. “I’m really happy I didn’t go. If I was on Twitch that day, they definitely would have banned my a**,” he shared during his live.

Many of West’s fans who learned about his ban on X were confused, as they were unaware of what the rap artist had done to be removed from the Amazon-owned platform, Twitch, while others applauded the platform for moving quickly to shut down his comments. One Thread commentor posted “You know what comes to mind with this guy for me? He hates his kids way more than Jews or gays or whoever. Look what burden he makes them carry. What was their crime.”

An X commenter posted, “Kanye was crashing out on his first Twitch stream today. So much so he got banned after 7 minutes. The crash out included: praising H*tler calling out Jewish people, and a bunch of slurs. Classic Ye.”

It remains unclear how long the Twitch ban will last.