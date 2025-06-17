Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Inside Lizzo’s $14 Million Beverly Hills Mansion, Now Up for Sale!

The ‘Rumors’ singer has held onto the property for the last few years, but now it looks like she’s finally ready to let it go! Let’s take a look!

By










Published

Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Amazon; Robb Report/Nil Timms

If the thought of living a life as grand as Lizzo sounds “good as hell,” then you’ll love the latest real estate news we’ve got for you. And trust us when we say, it’s a true sight to see!

After holding onto it for the last few years, it appears the popular singer is now ready to part ways with her Beverly Hills home for the low (ha!) price of $14 million. The two-level home, which was formerly owned by Harry Styles, clocks in at nearly 5,400 square feet and features three bedrooms and five bathrooms. The primary suite is almost 1,000 square feet alone and boasts a luxurious ensuite bathroom made for prime relaxation.

Other features of the home include a home gym, movie room, zero edge pool and more. But since pictures are truly worth a thousand words, keep reading to see all the goodness for yourself!

Front Gate View

Photo: Robb Report/Nils Timm

If you’re going to dish out $14 million, then you’d better believe you’ll get some privacy out it. And it’ll look just as good on the outside as the rest of the home does on the inside.

Entryway Foyer

Photo: Robb Report/Nils Timm

Entryways can either preview more stylish things about the home or cause you to lose interest. Thankfully, this one makes us that much more eager to see what else this multi-million dollar mansion has in store!

Formal Dining Room

Photo: Robb Report/Nils Timm

This formal dining room area sets the perfect tone for meals with loved ones, especially with the floor to ceiling glass that brings in natural lighting and an amazing view!

Living Room

Photo: Robb Report/Nils Timm

Family gatherings and nights in with friends never looked so good, cozy, and inviting than they would in this spacious living area.

Kitchen

Photo: Robb Report/Nils Timm

With a gorgeous island, Wolf appliances and a dual fireplace, this kitchen is grown, sexy, and lavish all wrapped up in one room!

Back Deck

Photo: Robb Report/Nils Timm

There’s nothing better than an outdoor space that’s just as wonderful as the indoor and thankfully, that’s exactly what you get in this space!

Breezeway

Photo: Robb Report/Nils Timm

Be right back, we’re adding “breezeway” to our must have list in our dream home. Do you see this? Talk about a sublime inclusion.

Primary Bedroom (Outside View)

Photo: Robb Report/Nils Timm

We know, we know! No pictures of inside the primary bedroom is annoying to us to, but judging off of the outside view, we can tell the inside gives exactly what it needs to!

Primary Bathroom

Photo: Robb Report/Nils Timm

Though it’s not as spacious as we thought it’d be, this master bathroom does look like a sleek and stylish place to get clean and unwind.

Recording Studio/Office Space

Photo: Robb Report/Nils Timm

While Lizzo may have used this space to make music, this flex room can be turned into whatever you need it to be, like an office or a game room!

Movie Room

Photo: Robb Report/Nils Timm

Is it really a luxury home if it doesn’t have designated home theater? Yeah, we didn’t think so either.

Home Gym

Photo: Robb Report/Nils Timm

With ample space for multiple equipment machines, this home gym is sure to help you fit whatever fitness goals you have!

Backyard Pool

Photo: Robb Report/Nils Timm

Nothing says “I made it” than taking a swim in this gorgeous pool. A couple laps and some quality time outdoors is never a bad idea!

