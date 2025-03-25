Echo Kellum Dishes On Grand Crew, The CW's Arrow, & Chicago-Style Pizza On That's So Random
Entertainment

Black Stars Who Showed Up For Denzel's Opening Night of "Othello" on Broadway

By
Angela Johnson
Image for article titled Black Stars Who Showed Up For Denzel&#39;s Opening Night of &quot;Othello&quot; on Broadway
Screenshot: Instagram

New York City’s Barrymore Theatre was the place to be on March 23 for the opening night of “Othello” on Broadway. Actors Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal star in the revival of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy – the first in over 40 years.

With headliners like that, it’s no wonder the stars turned out in full force on opening night. Actors Colman Domingo, Angela Bassett, Samuel L. Jackson and Kandi Burruss (one of the show’s producers) are just a few of the stars who walked the red carpet. There was even a special appearance by former First Couple, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

If you didn’t get a chance to catch the opening night performance, you still have time. “Othello” is set for a 15-week run through June 8. In the meantime, check out some of the Black stars who came to show Denzel some love.

2 / 17

Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington

Image for article titled Black Stars Who Showed Up For Denzel&#39;s Opening Night of &quot;Othello&quot; on Broadway
Screenshot: Instagram

Actor Denzel Washington plays the title character in the Broadway reboot of Shakespeare’s “Othello.” Ahead of the show’s 15-week run, director Kenny Leon said Washington and his costar Jake Gyllenhaall were ready to meet the moment.

“Denzel is an emperor. He’s an emperor of the American stage, of the world stage. He has met this role head on and Jake has met Denzel head on,” he told CBS News.

3 / 17

Kandi Burruss

Kandi Burruss

Kandi Burruss was one of the show’s producers, and she stunned in a Christian Siriano gown on opening night.

4 / 17

Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson

Image for article titled Black Stars Who Showed Up For Denzel&#39;s Opening Night of &quot;Othello&quot; on Broadway
Screenshot: Instagram

Legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson turned out to support his friend and “Mo’ Better Blues co-star” Denzel Washington.

5 / 17

Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall

Excited to see the show, talk show host Tamron Hall took her followers on a ride to the famed Barrymore Theatre.

6 / 17

Sherri Shepherd

Sherri Shepherd

Image for article titled Black Stars Who Showed Up For Denzel&#39;s Opening Night of &quot;Othello&quot; on Broadway
Screenshot: Instagram

Actress, comedian and talk show host Sherri Shepherd

7 / 17

Sunny Hostin

Sunny Hostin

Image for article titled Black Stars Who Showed Up For Denzel&#39;s Opening Night of &quot;Othello&quot; on Broadway
Screenshot: Instagram

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin.

8 / 17

Devale & Khadeen Ellis

Devale & Khadeen Ellis

Image for article titled Black Stars Who Showed Up For Denzel&#39;s Opening Night of &quot;Othello&quot; on Broadway
Screenshot: Instagram

“Tyler Perry’s Sistas” star Devale Ellis and his wife Khadeen Ellis are always red carpet ready.

9 / 17

President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and Karine Jean-Pierre

President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and Karine Jean-Pierre

Image for article titled Black Stars Who Showed Up For Denzel&#39;s Opening Night of &quot;Othello&quot; on Broadway
Screenshot: Instagram

The former White House Press Secretary is all smiles with former President Joe Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden.

10 / 17

Spike Lee & Tonya Lewis Lee

Spike Lee & Tonya Lewis Lee

Image for article titled Black Stars Who Showed Up For Denzel&#39;s Opening Night of &quot;Othello&quot; on Broadway
Screenshot: Instagram

Director Spike Lee and wife Tonya Lewis Lee

11 / 17

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Academy Award-winning actress Ariana DeBose glows on the red carpet

12 / 17

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez

Image for article titled Black Stars Who Showed Up For Denzel&#39;s Opening Night of &quot;Othello&quot; on Broadway
Screenshot: Instagram

Jennifer Lopez arrives on the red carpet with her 17-year-old Emme.

13 / 17

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo

Image for article titled Black Stars Who Showed Up For Denzel&#39;s Opening Night of &quot;Othello&quot; on Broadway
Screenshot: Instagram

“Sing Sing” actor Colman Domingo

14 / 17

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett

Image for article titled Black Stars Who Showed Up For Denzel&#39;s Opening Night of &quot;Othello&quot; on Broadway
Screenshot: Instagram

Always stunning actress Angela Bassett

15 / 17

Gayle King

Gayle King

Image for article titled Black Stars Who Showed Up For Denzel&#39;s Opening Night of &quot;Othello&quot; on Broadway
Screenshot: Instagram

CBS Mornings’ host Gayle King

16 / 17

Leon

Leon

“The Five Heartbeats” star, actor Leon

17 / 17