Black Stars Who Showed Up For Denzel's Opening Night of "Othello" on Broadway

New York City’s Barrymore Theatre was the place to be on March 23 for the opening night of “Othello” on Broadway. Actors Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal star in the revival of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy – the first in over 40 years.

With headliners like that, it’s no wonder the stars turned out in full force on opening night. Actors Colman Domingo, Angela Bassett, Samuel L. Jackson and Kandi Burruss (one of the show’s producers) are just a few of the stars who walked the red carpet. There was even a special appearance by former First Couple, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

If you didn’t get a chance to catch the opening night performance, you still have time. “Othello” is set for a 15-week run through June 8. In the meantime, check out some of the Black stars who came to show Denzel some love.