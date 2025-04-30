Whew Chile! Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour Opening Night Ends in Fan Brawl With a Nasty Ending

This ain’t Texas, but it turned into the Wild Wild West behind the scenes following Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” kickoff tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday (April 28) night. And it was all caught on tape.

Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour Kicked Off With This Viral Moment CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour Kicked Off With This Viral Moment

Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour Kicked Off With This Viral Moment CC Share Subtitles Off

English Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour Kicked Off With This Viral Moment

According to footage taken by a bystander, it seems that fans were exiting the stadium in small groups when a loud and boisterous argument broke out between a handful of women in the VIP lounge. Chaos broke loose when one woman swiped off the cowboy hat of another fan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The same aggressor is then seen running toward a second woman in red and aggressively pushing her, sending her sliding across the floor.

Advertisement

“Another show after the Beyoncé show?” one fan can be heard asking in the footage.

The messy interaction showed the women kicking, punching, rolling, and screaming — all while decked out in their best cowboy attire. Purses broke and chain belts were falling off minutes before several concertgoers approached the scuffling women to intervene.

Advertisement

It remains unclear as to what exactly caused the altercation between the three women. Despite tensions flaring and bodies rolling on the floor, no police or authorities were spotted during the time of the video.

The 35-time Grammy Award-winning star performed to a packed crowd, where the 43-year-old brought out her youngest daughter, Rumi, 7, for a touching set while singing the song “Protector.” The star’s oldest daughter, Blue Ivy, 13, was present as she’s long debuted as Beyonce’s backup dancer stemming back to the Renaissance World Tour in 2023.

Advertisement

Fans were wowed by an eye-catching show, where Beyoncé performed 39 songs and stunning imagery, including a massive digital screen, golden cows, a red Cadillac convertible car, and empowerment themes, per Billboard.