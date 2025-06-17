New Development for White Michigan Karen Who Lied and Said Two Black Men Assaulted Her

A 20-year-old Michigan woman gave the police a horrifying account of how she was brutally attacked by two Black men while walking a trail in the wee hours of the night. The details were cruel, except for one crucial thing...

The police couldn’t find any evidence to match her claims.

Madison Mackenzie Wright was criminally charged in connection to the false report she made from June 9. The St. Johns Police Department were told she was walking the Fred Meijer Clinton-Ionia-Shiawassee Trail around 12:20 a.m. that morning and approaching the Business 27 overpass when the incident happened.

Wright said she was walking by herself when she was confronted by two male subjects who emerged from the wooded part of the trail, per Lansing State Journal.

Wright described them at Black males, 6 feet tall in height, thin and wearing all black, noting one wearing white tennis shoes, the report says. Police were told that the men tried to grab her and strike her with a pocketknife. Only 12 minutes after the alleged incident did Wright report the incident to the cops.

Police went out to search the area around 1:05 a.m. but found nothing. However, in a follow-up investigation, police noticed the information Wright gave authorities “did not align with evidence accumulated to substantiate her statements,” they said per a release.

Authorities said they realized quickly that the story Wright told was straight fiction, per the report. Facebook users still speculate that an attack occurred, citing another alleged victim who claimed to be assaulted on the trail that night. However, the police have not commented on it. Others criticized Wright, accusing her of telling another fake tale as old as time: a damsel in distress being attacked by Black men.

Wright's actions didn’t go unpunished. She was arrested June 12 on two counts of false report of a felony, per FOX 47 News. She’s being held in county jail on a cash bond of $5,000. Her motive for the alleged fib is still unclear.