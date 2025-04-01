Enough! Kanye West's Latest Attack on Kim Kardashian is Too Damn Far Even For Him

Kanye West is continuing to make waves on social media thanks to his recent and wide-ranging interview with DJ Akademiks. But now it looks like his ex-wife Kim Kardashian has gotten caught up in the madness.

As we previously told you, the lengthy interview — which the “Otis” rapper delivered in a black Klu Klux Klan uniform — involved West going off on a myriad of his old friends and collaborators such as Jay-Z and John Legend. He also took the time to throw jabs at Kardashian, with whom he’s been in a very public spat over their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Specifically, the two ex-partners came to blows over the fact that West put North on a song with Sean “Diddy” Combs, much to Kardashian’s disapproval. (Diddy is currently awaiting his federal sex trafficking trial in May.) Kardashian and West’s rift deepened after the reality TV star abruptly ended North’s visit with her dad on the same day he was alleged to have been filming a podcast to with known misogynist and manosphere icon Andrew Tate.

Now, in Yeezy’s new interview with DJ Akademiks, the “Power” rapper claimed that he never intended to have children with Kardashian.

“That was my fault. I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her, but that wasn’t God’s plan,” he said.

He went on to call Kardashian and her family “white” and claimed that they “have control of these highly influential Black kids that are half the children of Ye.” Yeezy also made it clear that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to make sure they’re free from all the stuff that the Kardashian crew is doing and would put his own life on the line if it means making sure they’re in the clear.

“That’s just in everybody’s face. They play in my face like that,” he said of their treatment of his kids and their trademark ownership of his kids’ names. “It’s war! They think they’re too powerful...I’m willing to die for my children than to allow them to be in this environment that I know they’re in.”