Move Over, Blue Ivy! Rumi Carter is Going Viral For This Reason

By now, we’re used to seeing Beyoncé and Jay-Z oldest daughter Blue Ivy, 13, on stage. She’s shown off her best dance moves performing alongside her mother since 2023's Renaissance Tour. But now, 7-year-old Rumi is getting her time to shine, appearing with her mom and big sister on the opening night of the Cowboy Carter Tour at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 28.

Rumi took the stage in a gold dress (and cowboy boots, of course) during a performance of “Protector.” The youngest Carter daughter was all smiles, embracing her mom on stage as her big sister danced behind them. Although there were thousands of people in the audience, Rumi soaked up every minute of the attention, waving excitedly to the crowd who lost their collective minds at all of the cuteness.

Check out the heartwarming moment between Bey and her girls for yourself here:

Fans who were blown away by the adorable video couldn’t help but comment on the fact that Rumi was more than ready for her closeup.

“Rumi has been ready to clock in since birth hunny,” wrote someone in the comments.

Others chimed in adding that Rumi, who is R&B royalty, more than understood the assignment.

“No stage fright! That’s Bey’s baby,” wrote someone else on TikTok.

Some commenters couldn’t help but find themselves overcome with emotion after seeing the Carter girls revel in the moment with their mamma.

“The way I smiled, cried, smiled and cried some more! Loved this moment.” wrote another commenter.

Another commenter added how glad they were to able to enjoy the moment (and all of the emotion) in the privacy of their own home.

“Glad I wasn’t there ‘cause I’m too busy sobbing at the cuteness,” they wrote.