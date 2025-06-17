Why ‘Trump Mobile’ Might Just Be the President’s Newest Shady Business Scheme

BETHESDA, MD - OCTOBER 04: In this handout provided by The White House, President Donald Trump participates in a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley in his conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 4, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland. Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is also present in the room on the call. (Photo by Tia Dufour/The White House via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is back with another business venture, and this time, it's in the form of a new mobile phone company. The news was announced on Monday (June 16), and as you can expect, it has the internet in shambles.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

According to a press release by Eric Trump, the Trump Mobile network offers 5G services called "The 47 Plan." Folks can invest for $47.45 each month, which obviously refers to Trump's first and second terms. And that's not all either...

In addition to the network, Trump Mobile is also set to launch the T1 Phone for $499. "Trump Mobile is going to change the game, we’re building on the movement to put America first, and we will deliver the highest levels of quality and service," the website said.

The Trump Organization brags about the phone being made in the U.S., but according to experts, for that price tag, it would be "virtually impossible" to do so. Not to mention, concerns about legality and ethics have analysts puzzled.

"It's unbelievable that the Trump family has created yet another way for President Trump to personally profit while in office," Meghan Faulkner, the communications director for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, told BBC News.

Of course, folks online had to weigh in on the matter. "You have to admit, Trump and his crime family know how to scam MAGAs consistently," @acnewsitics tweeted. "So which of you dumb MAGAs is laying out $500 for a rebranded cheap Chinese phone painted a tacky gold color?"

https://twitter.com/KwikWarren/status/1934763020527521951

Another user, @KwikWarren, predicted "trumpMobile will fail just like all of Shitlers’ other disastrous ventures." He went on to list the many businesses attached to the 47th president. Just last year, Trump dropped a sneaker line during Complex Sneaker Con. The gold colored shoe, which he called the "Never Surrender High Top," retails for $399.

If that wasn't enough, he also dropped a low top version with his last name plastered on the side of the sneaker. This was in addition to a gender neutral Trump fragrance called "Victory 47," a nod to his November win.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_RKmM99b5-Q

Most recently, the president has been toting his $5 million "Trump card," which he launched offering permanent residency to wealthy migrants for a whopping $5 million investment. "Thousands have been calling and asking how they can sign up to ride a beautiful road in gaining access to the Greatest Country and Market anywhere in the World," Trump said on Truth Social. "FOR FIVE MILLION $DOLLARS, THE TRUMP CARD IS COMING."

And let's not forget when he released his "Trump Bible," during last campaign season. The move led to widespread criticism from Democrats and Republicans alike. But in true Trump fashion, negative backlash didn't stop or slow him down at all.

As the president continues to face scrutiny over his never ending list of business ventures, Trump Organization is gearing up for the release of the Trump phone in August of this year. Trump Mobile will compete with top dogs Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile, which all offer starting services cheaper than the president's plan.