Photo Album of Denzel Washington and His Children Over the Years

Denzel Washington may be the talk of Broadway right now thanks to his moving performance of “Othello,” but he’s been a household name for over 30 years now. And he has five people to thank for that: his wife Pauletta and four children John David, Katia, Malcolm and Olivia.

Advertisement

Though Washington’s talent for acting catapulted him into the spotlight, it was the love and support of his family that kept him going and served as a driving force for his ascension. Let’s face it, it’s one thing to work for yourself but it’s another thing to work for the betterment of your family and so they’ll be proud of all that you put out into the world.

Thankfully for Washington, he won’t have to worry too much about earning his children’s adoration, love and respect as the veteran actor never shied away from doing what he needed to do to make sure they were taken care of. And while we know he wasn’t the perfect parent, we also know that he was very intentional about making sure he put family first.

So it’s in that vein that we thought we’d take a look at his gorgeous family over the years and revel in how they’ve all grown and evolved. Keep reading to get into the goodness!