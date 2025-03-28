Echo Kellum Dishes On Grand Crew, The CW's Arrow, & Chicago-Style Pizza On That's So Random
Photo Album of Denzel Washington and His Children Over the Years

Entertainment

Photo Album of Denzel Washington and His Children Over the Years

The veteran actor may be a household name by himself, but he's always been a family man at heart. So let's look at his family and their closeness!

By
Shanelle Genai
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Denzel Washington, left; John David, Malcolm, Katia and Olivia.
Denzel Washington, left; John David, Malcolm, Katia and Olivia.
Photo: Kevin Winter for WarnerMedia; Aaron J. Thornton for BET; Neilson Barnard for Vanity Fair; Rodin Eckenroth; Arturo Holmes (Getty Images)

Denzel Washington may be the talk of Broadway right now thanks to his moving performance of “Othello,” but he’s been a household name for over 30 years now. And he has five people to thank for that: his wife Pauletta and four children John David, Katia, Malcolm and Olivia.

Though Washington’s talent for acting catapulted him into the spotlight, it was the love and support of his family that kept him going and served as a driving force for his ascension. Let’s face it, it’s one thing to work for yourself but it’s another thing to work for the betterment of your family and so they’ll be proud of all that you put out into the world.

Thankfully for Washington, he won’t have to worry too much about earning his children’s adoration, love and respect as the veteran actor never shied away from doing what he needed to do to make sure they were taken care of. And while we know he wasn’t the perfect parent, we also know that he was very intentional about making sure he put family first.

So it’s in that vein that we thought we’d take a look at his gorgeous family over the years and revel in how they’ve all grown and evolved. Keep reading to get into the goodness!

2 / 14

Denzel and John David- 1992

Denzel and John David- 1992

In an extreme throwback in the beginning of the video, Denzel can be seen holding hands with a three or four-year-old John David as they sipped on a drink. Whether or not that pose was intentional, we can’t say. But we can agree that the flick was super adorable.

3 / 14

Denzel, John David, Malcolm, Katia and Olivia- 1998

Denzel, John David, Malcolm, Katia and Olivia- 1998

At the six second mark in this video, you can see Denzel and all his children smiling with joy as the movie star had his handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater back in 1998!

4 / 14

Denzel and Malcolm- 2004

Denzel and Malcolm- 2004

Denzel Washington (R) and his son attend the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Staples Center on March 26, 2004 in Los Angeles, California.
Denzel Washington (R) and his son attend the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Staples Center on March 26, 2004 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Vince Bucci (Getty Images)

Is there anything cooler than sitting courtside with your dad, a.ka. one of Hollywood’s biggest stars at a Lakers game? Malcolm was truly living the high life here!

5 / 14

Denzel, Pauletta and Malcolm- 2008

Denzel, Pauletta and Malcolm- 2008

Malcolm Washington, Pauletta Washington, and actor Denzel Washington pose during the cocktail reception at the 30th anniversary Carousel of Hope Ball to benefit the Barbara Davis center for childhood diabetes held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 25, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California.
Malcolm Washington, Pauletta Washington, and actor Denzel Washington pose during the cocktail reception at the 30th anniversary Carousel of Hope Ball to benefit the Barbara Davis center for childhood diabetes held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 25, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Stephen Shugerman (Getty Images)

We love a philanthropic family! And we especially love them when they’re intentional about instilling those values into their own children. Way to go, Denzel and Pauletta.

6 / 14

Denzel and Olivia- 2009

Denzel and Olivia- 2009

Denzel Washington (L) and his daughter Olivia Washington present the Best Movie award onstage during the 18th Annual MTV Movie Awards held at the Gibson Amphitheatre on May 31, 2009 in Universal City, California.
Denzel Washington (L) and his daughter Olivia Washington present the Best Movie award onstage during the 18th Annual MTV Movie Awards held at the Gibson Amphitheatre on May 31, 2009 in Universal City, California.
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

Though Olivia’s hair was mostly hiding her face, we can still tell by her smile that she enjoyed being onstage with her father!

7 / 14

Denzel and Olivia- 2013

Denzel and Olivia- 2013

Denzel Washington (R) and Olivia Washington arrive at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 13, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California.
Denzel Washington (R) and Olivia Washington arrive at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 13, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Jason Merritt (Getty Images)

Just three years before Denzel would walk away with the Cecil B. Demille Awards for his contributions, he arguably had already won big by having his daughter Olivia on his arm all night. We love a daddy-daughter moment!

8 / 14

Denzel and Pauletta, John David, Katia and Olivia- 2016

Denzel and Pauletta, John David, Katia and Olivia- 2016

Denzel Washington accepts with Cecil B. Demille Award with his family during the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.
Denzel Washington accepts with Cecil B. Demille Award with his family during the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal (Getty Images)

When Denzel won the Cecil B. Demille award at the 2016 Golden Globes, he couldn’t accept the prestigious honor without his loved ones present. The only face missing is Malcolm but we’re sure he had a good reason for not being there.

9 / 14

Denzel and Pauletta, Malcolm and Katia- 2019

Denzel and Pauletta, Malcolm and Katia- 2019

Malcolm Washington, Katia Washington, Pauletta Washington, and Denzel Washington attend the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Denzel Washington at Dolby Theatre on June 06, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Malcolm Washington, Katia Washington, Pauletta Washington, and Denzel Washington attend the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Denzel Washington at Dolby Theatre on June 06, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Amy Sussman for WarnerMedia (Getty Images)

Naturally, when your dad is getting a lifetime achievement award, you’ve got to make sure the family shows up and shows out. And that’s exactly what his kids did. (And Mrs. Pauletta doesn’t look too shabby either!)

10 / 14

Denzel and Pauletta, Malcolm, Katia and John David- September 2024

Denzel and Pauletta, Malcolm, Katia and John David- September 2024

John David Washington, Katia Washington, Pauletta Washington, Malcolm Washington, and Denzel Washington attend the premiere of "The Piano Lesson" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 10, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario.
John David Washington, Katia Washington, Pauletta Washington, Malcolm Washington, and Denzel Washington attend the premiere of “The Piano Lesson” during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 10, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario.
Photo: Monica Schipper (Getty Images)

“The Piano Lesson” made its big TIFF debut with most of the family in tow, minus Olivia. But we know she was rooting for them from a distance!

11 / 14

Denzel and Olivia, Malcolm, and Katia- October 2024

Denzel and Olivia, Malcolm, and Katia- October 2024

Malcolm Washington, Katia Washington, Olivia Washington, wearing CHANEL and Denzel Washington attend The Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit Presented By CHANEL at Museum of Modern Art on October 23, 2024 in New York City.
Malcolm Washington, Katia Washington, Olivia Washington, wearing CHANEL and Denzel Washington attend The Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit Presented By CHANEL at Museum of Modern Art on October 23, 2024 in New York City.
Photo: Jamie McCarthy for MoMA (Getty Images)

A family that fashionably slays together, stays together! And that’s exactly what Denzel, Katia, Malcolm and Olivia did at this chic Chanel event at the MoMA back in 2019.

12 / 14

Denzel and Pauletta, Malcolm, Katia and John David- November 2024

Denzel and Pauletta, Malcolm, Katia and John David- November 2024

Denzel Washington, Katia Washington, Pauletta Washington, John David Washington and Malcolm Washington attend the Premiere of Netflix's "The Piano Lesson" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on November 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Denzel Washington, Katia Washington, Pauletta Washington, John David Washington and Malcolm Washington attend the Premiere of Netflix’s “The Piano Lesson” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on November 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Jon Kopalof (Getty Images)

Most of the family showed up for the Los Angeles premiere of “The Piano Lesson” in November 2019. Olivia was absent only because she was starring in “Slave Play,” on Broadway at the time.

13 / 14

Denzel and John David, Out and About

Denzel and John David, Out and About

In this video, Denzel and John David can be seen together at various sporting events like NBA games, on the field at NFL games, backstage on Broadway and more.

14 / 14