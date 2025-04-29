Why These Hideous Comments Kanye West Made About His Own Daughter North Will Likely Be Kim Kardashian's Last Straw

Kanye West is no stranger to saying outlandish things. But the comments he recently made about his own daughter North West may have just gone too far and could push fans — and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian — to their breaking points.

In a new clip posted to TikTok over the weekend, the “Donda” rapper can be seen having a conversation with a few men. While the full context of their chat isn’t known, it’s clear that West was talking about his eldest child North West and venting his frustrations over people on TV making comments about her.

And while that seems fine on the surface, in true Yeezy fashion, the conversation took a turn when he revealed some personal news about his daughter—specifically that she has a learning disability and a medical issue.

“They don’t know that she’s dyslexic and they got her in a f*cking corner at the school. They don’t know that she — and this is a Ye oversharing — having problems with her bowel movements. And sh*t, do you know what I mean? And mothaf*ckers on TV talking, bro,” he said.

Blasting your child’s private business just to make a point? Wow, this is a new low even for Ye. There was a way to make a point without bringing this type of information to the internet and he should know better than to do this. North is at the age where she can get on the internet and easily find things and people talking bad about her and family. And if she can, other kids can too and that just makes this whole ordeal even more unfortunate.

Naturally, as the clip began to circulate, users flocked to the comments section to express their anger and disgust over the “Good Life” rapper’s revelations. Many were quick to point out that this might be the thing that prompts Kardashian to take some serious action against him to keep him from further making any more disparaging remarks about their children.

“Kim is never gonna forgive this,” wrote one user.

“Kim needs a cease n desist TODAY!!!!!! DISCUSSING YOUR CHILD MEDICAL ISSUES ON SOCIAL MEDIA FOR THE WORLD TO JUDGE!!!!!” wrote another.

“He just ruined her [North] life....school is mean” one other user noted.

Added another: “why would he put this on social media for her classmates to see?”

“I will never understand how Kim made this guy the father of her kids,” one user said.

“He’s going too low like damn. Fame was never that serious,” one other user commented.

Said another, “North is gonna be so embarrassed of him as she starts to get older.”