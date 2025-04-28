Welp! These Old Shannon Sharpe Comments About 'Older Women' Come Back to Bite Him

Just in case folks need another reminder that what you say on the internet never really goes away, look no further than Shannon Sharpe. The former NFL player has dominated the headlines since the news broke that he was hit with a $50 million civil lawsuit from a woman accusing him of rape and battery.

According to NBC News, the woman, who met Sharpe at a Los Angeles gym in 2023 when she was 19 and he was in his mid-50s. alleges the “Club Shay Shay” host was “frequently aggressive” during their “rocky consensual relationship.” Now, a resurfaced clip of him talking about the advantages of dating younger women has gone viral and has lots of people talking about how the always outspoken host is getting just what he deserves.

“It’s the older women trying to shame older men into picking them,” Sharpe is heard telling his “Nightcap” cohost Chad Ochocinco in the clip. “’Cause see, that’s the competition. Older women ain’t the competition with older women. It’s them young ones...that’ll do what you want.”

Sharpe went on to mock “older” women who assert their independence because they make their own money and therefore claim they have “paid the cost to be the boss.”

“You the boss by yourself,” he added.

A TikTok post of Sharpe’s words has received nearly 400,000 views and over 8,000 comments from people who aren’t feeling a whole lot of sympathy for the former Denver Bronco, who maintains that his encounters with the unnamed woman were consensual.

“No one is more deserving of this scandal than Shannon Sharpe,” wrote someone in the comment section.

Others added that the younger women Sharpe prefers are only interested in him because of his bank account.

“Them young ones wouldn’t touch him if he was broke,” wrote someone else.

But the mic drop comment came from someone who warns that an old guy like Sharpe looking for love too far outside of his age bracket might not be ready for their Gen Z game.

“It’s them young ones that’s recording your convos and setting you up for financial failure. YUP,” they wrote.