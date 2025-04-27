R&B singer Barry White was known for his smooth and sexy voice recording hit songs that made people want to dance and fall in love. But the legendary crooner also had a very complicated love life, and after a series of health challenges that led to his untimely death at age 58, the nine children, two ex-wives and one long-time girlfriend he left behind were forced to work out the details of an outdated will that included his plans for his multi-million dollar estate. This is the story of the life and loves of Barry White. — Angela Johnson

