Have You Heard of Bobby Caldwell? The Soulful Singer Who Had Black Folks Fooled for Decades

Even if you don’t know who Bobby Caldwell was, you’ve definitely heard one of his songs. The New York native, who burst onto the music scene in the late 1970s with the hit single “What You Won’t Do For Love,” has had his soulful songs sampled by hip-hop heavyweights, including 2Pac, The Notorious B.I.G. and Common.

But while Bobby Caldwell’s voice is almost instantly recognizable, his face... not so much. Surprised describes music lovers who discover the R&B crooner was, in fact, white.

In honor of the blue-eyed soul singer, who died in March 2023 but could always get an invite to the cookout, we’re taking a look at his life.