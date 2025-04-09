That's So Random
Have You Heard of Bobby Caldwell? The Soulful Singer Who Had Black Folks Fooled for Decades

Music

Have You Heard of Bobby Caldwell? The Soulful Singer Who Had Black Folks Fooled for Decades

The legendary singer has been sampled by hip-hop heavyweights, including 2Pac, The Notorious B.I.G and Common.

By
Angela Johnson
LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 08: Singer Bobby Caldwell attends the Soul Train Awards 2013 at the Orleans Arena on November 8, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo: Jason Kempin (Getty Images)

Even if you don’t know who Bobby Caldwell was, you’ve definitely heard one of his songs. The New York native, who burst onto the music scene in the late 1970s with the hit single “What You Won’t Do For Love,” has had his soulful songs sampled by hip-hop heavyweights, including 2Pac, The Notorious B.I.G. and Common.

But while Bobby Caldwell’s voice is almost instantly recognizable, his face... not so much. Surprised describes music lovers who discover the R&B crooner was, in fact, white.

In honor of the blue-eyed soul singer, who died in March 2023 but could always get an invite to the cookout, we’re taking a look at his life.

2 / 14

A House Filled With Music

Bobby Caldwell was born on August 15, 1951, in New York City to Bob and Carolyn Caldwell. The Caldwells, who were both entertainers, raised their son in the Miami area. Their home was filled with music, and Bobby taught himself to play the guitar and the piano.

3 / 14

Bringing the Bass

Image for article titled Have You Heard of Bobby Caldwell? The Soulful Singer Who Had Black Folks Fooled for Decades
Screenshot: Instagram

By the time he was a teenager, Bobby was writing his own songs and in the late 1960s, he joined the Miami-based blues-rock band Katmandu as a bassist. Besides writing songs and performing with the band, Caldwell also played guitar for Little Richard’s band in the 1970s.

4 / 14

“What You Won’t Do For Love” (1978)

“What You Won’t Do For Love” (1978)

BOBBY CALDWELL - What You Won’t Do For Love (1979) HD

Caldwell eventually left the band for a solo career and signed a deal with Miami-based record label TK Records in the late 1970s. He scored his first big hit as a solo artist in 1978 with “What You Won’t Do For Love.”

5 / 14

An Incognito Cover

Image for article titled Have You Heard of Bobby Caldwell? The Soulful Singer Who Had Black Folks Fooled for Decades
Screenshot: Instagram

TK Records’ executives told Caldwell that urban radio stations wouldn’t play his song with a white guy’s face on the album cover, so they found a creative way to keep his identity a secret.

“In a rush to fix things, I drew up this silhouette of a guy on a park bench,” Caldwell told TV ONE in an interview.

But as his song found success, Caldwell couldn’t hide forever, and he was forced to let the world in on his secret during one of his first live shows in Cleveland, Ohio.

“When I came out on stage, a hush came over the audience, like in disbelief,” he recalled. “And it was in that first 15 minutes in front of that audience that I think I became a man.”

6 / 14

“My Flame” (1978)

My Flame - Bobby Caldwell

Bobby’s debut album also featured the rhythmic ballad “My Flame.” You’ll probably recognize the melody, which was famously sampled by the late Notorious B.I.G. on his 1997 single “Sky’s the Limit,”which was featured on Biggie’s “Life After Death” album.

7 / 14

“Open Your Eyes” (1980)

Open Your Eyes

Caldwell released his second album, “Cat in the Hat,” via TK Records in 1980. Caldwell has writing credits on every track, including the soulful single “Open Your Eyes.” From the first note, you’ll instantly recognize the song, which was sampled on the Common 2000 hit, “The Light.”

8 / 14

Sharing His Songs

Never Loved Before

But Caldwell didn’t keep all of his songwriting talent to himself. He also penned songs for other artists, including 1982's “Never Loved Before,” a beautiful ballad he wrote for Roberta Flack. He also wrote “All or Nothing at All,” a jazzy track he for Al Jarreau.

9 / 14

Musical Influence

Eric Benét’s Experience with Bobby Caldwell at Rehearsal in the 90's!

Caldwell continued to influence soulful singers for decades, including R&B hitmaker Eric Benét, who in an interview called Caldwell one of his biggest influences.

10 / 14

A Health Crisis

A Health Crisis




Image for article titled Have You Heard of Bobby Caldwell? The Soulful Singer Who Had Black Folks Fooled for Decades
Screenshot: Instagram
Everything changed for Caldwell in 2017, when he was given antibiotics to manage a runny nose and cough he had before heading to Japan to perform. A week later, Caldwell’s wife Mary said he was dealing with excruciating pain that would change his career forever, leaving him unable to stand during shows. He performed sitting behind a keyboard for the next three years, until the COVID pandemic ended his performing career for good.

“He was literally living this tortured life between the pain and the mobility,” she told Katie Couric in an interview.

11 / 14

Loss of a Legend

Image for article titled Have You Heard of Bobby Caldwell? The Soulful Singer Who Had Black Folks Fooled for Decades
Screenshot: Instagram

Bobby Caldwell died at his home in New Jersey in 2023. He was 71. His death was attributed to an adverse reaction to an antibiotic – a condition known as being “floxed,” according to Boston 25 News.

“Bobby passed away here at home. I held him tight in my arms as he left us. I am forever heartbroken. Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years,” his wife Mary wrote in a March 15, 2023, post on X.

12 / 14

A Chance Encounter

The music industry paid tribute to Caldwell after his death, including Chance The Rapper, who shared an exchange between the two on social media along with a heartwarming post.

“This never happens. I’ve never received a message from an artist thanking me for sampling their record. This is a record that hasn’t even come out, and the legend himself reached out. I was so excited to meet you, I have not felt broken like this at a strangers passing in so long. You are a true legend and incredible person who I know I will see one day,” he wrote on Instagram in March 2023.

13 / 14

A TikTok Trend

The popularity of Caldwell’s “What You Won’t Do For Love” track got another big boost in 2024 when it was used as the soundtrack to TikTokers showing off their decadent dishes on the app. We’re pretty sure most of the posters weren’t even born when the song came out in 1978.

