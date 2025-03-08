Bakari Sellers Interview

The Life, Times and Villain Era of Soul Legend Bobby Womack

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
Entertainment

The Life, Times and Villain Era of Soul Legend Bobby Womack

In honor of what would have been his 81st birthday, we look back at the life and career of a talented singer and musician with a troubled backstory.

By
Angela Johnson
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The Life, Times and Villain Era of Soul Legend Bobby Womack
Screenshot: Instagram

Singer-songwriter-musician Bobby Womack grew up in Cleveland, Ohio singing with his five brothers. Starting as the gospel group the Womack Brothers, they eventually changed their name to the Valentinos and their sound to R&B. Under the mentorship of soul singer Sam Cooke, Womack and his brothers landed a record deal and produced a string of hits, one of which became the first hit single for The Rolling Stones.

Advertisement

After Cooke was killed, Womack made a string of bad choices that some say ultimately led to the end of his career – but not before he earned a GRAMMY nomination and a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In honor of what would have been his 81st birthday, we’re looking back at Bobby Womack and his amazing career which spanned six decades.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 16

The Womack Brothers

The Womack Brothers

Advertisement

Bobby Womack was born on March 4, 1944 in Cleveland, Ohio. The son of Naomi Womack (a church organist) and Friendly Womack (a steelworker and musician), Bobby was the third of five boys who dad would later turn into a gospel singing group, the Womack Brothers.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 16

A Big Break

A Big Break

Advertisement

In 1953, Bobby and his brothers got their big break during a gig opening for the gospel group The Soul Stirrers. Their act impressed the group’s lead singer, Sam Cooke, who would eventually help the brothers transition their act from gospel to R&B and land a deal with Cooke’s record label SAR Records. The group, with Bobby as their lead singer, changed their name to The Valentinos.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 16

“It’s All Over Now”

“It’s All Over Now”

It’s All Over Now

Bobby and his brothers had modest success as an R&B act. One of their most popular songs was 1964's “It’s All Over Now,” which Bobby cowrote with his sister-in-law Shirley Womack. Fun fact – the song was covered by The Rolling Stones later that year and went on to become the group’s first number one hit.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 16

The Ultimate Betrayal

The Ultimate Betrayal

Advertisement

Bobby Womack was married three times, but many say his first marriage was the one that ultimately led to the downfall of his career.

Shortly after his mentor, Sam Cooke, was killed, Womack began spending time with his widow Barbara Cooke. Womack shocked everyone when he showed up to Cooke’s funeral wearing one of his suits and driving his car.

Womack and Barbara Cooke got closer and she eventually asked him to marry her, something Womack wrote about in his 2006 memoir, “Bobby Womack: My Story.”

“If you promise to give me five years,” he wrote. “I will give you a lifetime. You know, whatever you need to do. I just need you to walk with me here.”

Just three months after Sam Cooke’s death, Bobby Womack married Barbara Cooke on March 5, 1965, the day after Bobby’s 21st birthday.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 16

A Target for Attacks

A Target for Attacks

Image for article titled The Life, Times and Villain Era of Soul Legend Bobby Womack
Screenshot: TikTok

To say that Womack and Cooke’s relationship was received poorly by fans is a huge understatement. And those who disapproved were not shy about letting them know. According to The New York Times, Womack and Cooke received plenty of hate mail, including a package with a baby doll in a coffin.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 16

It Gets Worse

It Gets Worse

Baby I’m Scared of You

Things didn’t last long for Bobby Womack and Barbara Cooke. Barbara left the singer when she caught him having an affair with his stepdaughter. Yes, you heard that right, Bobby was involved with Linda Cooke (the then-teenage daughter of Barbara and Sam Cooke).

Advertisement

When Barbara got wind of what was going on, she shot Womack, grazing his head with a bullet. But the story gets even more complicated when Linda Cooke married Bobby’s youngest brother Cecil in 1977. The two became the musical duo Womack and Womack, best known for their 1983 single “Baby I’m Scared of You.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 16

A Gifted Guitarist

A Gifted Guitarist

Gabor Szabo & Bobby Womack - Breezin’ (Slayd5000)

Besides being a soulful singer, Bobby Womack was known for his amazing guitar skills. During his career, Womack played for legendary artists, including Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin and Sly Stone. In 1971, he and Gabor Szabo composed “Breezin’,” a song that would later be covered by George Benson.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 16

Hindered by Drug Use

Hindered by Drug Use

Advertisement

Although he was just as talented as other popular musicians of the time, Bobby Womack’s success was disrupted by an ongoing battle with drugs and alcohol. “I was really off into the drugs,” Womack told Rolling Stone in a 1984 interview. “Blowing as much coke as I could blow. And drinking. And smoking weed and taking pills. Doing that all day, staying up seven, eight days.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 16

“California Dreaming”

“California Dreaming”

Bobby Womack - California Dreaming

As the 1960s came to an end, Womack set out in pursuit of a solo career. In 1968, he released his first solo album on Mint Records, “Fly Me to the Moon,” included a soulful cover of “California Dreaming,” song originally recorded in 1965 by The Mamas and The Papas.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 16

“Across 110th Street”

“Across 110th Street”

Across 110th Street

In 1972, Womack lent his talent to the soundtrack of “Across 110th Street,” an action-thriller about a young Black police officer (played by Yaphet Kotto).who is forced to work with an Italian-American officer (played by Anthony Quinn) who is set in his ways to solve a murder case in Harlem.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 16

“Lookin’ for a Love Again”

“Lookin’ for a Love Again”

You’re Welcome, Stop On By

In 1974, Womack released his sixth studio album, “Lookin’ For a Love Again,” Along with a re-release of The Valentino’s “Lookin’ for a Love,” the album also included the funky track, “You’re Welcome, Stop On By,” a song that would later be covered by Rufus, featuring Chaka Khan in 1983.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 16

“If You Think You’re Lonely Now”

“If You Think You’re Lonely Now”

Bobby Womack - If You Think You’re Lonely Now

In 1981, Womack had another solo hit with the slow jam “If You Think You’re Lonely Now.” The song reached the top of the Hot Soul Singles chart.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 16

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND - APRIL 04: Bobby Womack performs onstage at the 24th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Hall on April 4, 2009 in Cleveland, Ohio.
CLEVELAND - APRIL 04: Bobby Womack performs onstage at the 24th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Hall on April 4, 2009 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo: Michael Loccisano (Getty Images)

In 2009, Bobby Womack was inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for his contributions to the music industry in a class that included Run D.M.C. and Metallica. He accepted the honor at a ceremony in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 16

A Lasting Legacy

A Lasting Legacy

Advertisement

Bobby Womack passed away on June 27, 2014 at age 70. The cause of death was not released at the time, but he had been battling Alzheimer’s disease, cancer and the effects of drug use. His estate posted a tribute to Womack on Instagram this week on what would have been his 81st birthday, writing, “We miss him daily and we thank everyone for continuing to listen to the beautiful music he left us with. See you at church Bobby! ❤️”

Advertisement

16 / 16