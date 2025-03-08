The Life, Times and Villain Era of Soul Legend Bobby Womack

Singer-songwriter-musician Bobby Womack grew up in Cleveland, Ohio singing with his five brothers. Starting as the gospel group the Womack Brothers, they eventually changed their name to the Valentinos and their sound to R&B. Under the mentorship of soul singer Sam Cooke, Womack and his brothers landed a record deal and produced a string of hits, one of which became the first hit single for The Rolling Stones.

After Cooke was killed, Womack made a string of bad choices that some say ultimately led to the end of his career – but not before he earned a GRAMMY nomination and a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In honor of what would have been his 81st birthday, we’re looking back at Bobby Womack and his amazing career which spanned six decades.