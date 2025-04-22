My Hip-Hop Story: Vivica A. Fox
Shocking Life Story of Soul Singer Al Green

Music

After a tragic incident, the legendary soul singer returned to his deep connection with his faith.

Angela Johnson
Al Green
Screenshot: Instagram

“Let’s Stay Together” is one of those songs that will continue to give generations of music lovers the feels until the end of time. That’s exactly why the world will always love singer-songwriter Al Green. The Arkansas native who grew up singing gospel music made a deep personal connection with his audiences, showing off a vocal range that went from the highest falsetto to a gravely baritone and putting every ounce of emotion into his performances.

But the musical genius, who was considered one of the sexiest singers of the 1970s, had a terrifying encounter with an ex-girlfriend that would change his life and his music forever. This is the story of Reverend Al Green.

Gospel Roots

Gospel Roots

Al Green (born Greene) was born on April 13, 1946 in Forrest City, Arkansas. He grew up singing gospel music, touring the South with his siblings who performed as The Greene Brothers.

But Green also loved R&B and soul music, especially Jackie Wilson. At age 16, he left his family's group for Al Greene and the Creations, an R&B group he formed with some of his high school friends.

Meeting Willie Mitchell

Meeting Willie Mitchell

Al Green had modest success with his group, but a chance meeting in 1969 would thrust him into the spotlight. Green met Willie Mitchell, producer and executive at Memphis-based record label Hi Records at a Texas club in 1969. Mitchell convinced Green to move to Memphis to cultivate his career.

A Classic Cover

A Classic Cover

Al Green - I Can't Get Next to You (Official Audio)

As the 1970s got underway, Al Green and Willie Mitchel were proving themselves to be a match made in music heaven. In 1971, Green released a cover of The Temptations "I Can't Get Next to You" which rose to the top of the soul charts that year.

"Let's Stay Together"

“Let’s Stay Together”

Al Green - Let's Stay Together (Official Audio)

Just one year later, Green released what would become one of the biggest hits of his career – the soulful ballad "Let's Stay Together." The song, which remains a constant fixture on Black wedding reception and cookout playlists everywhere, hit number one on both the R&B and pop charts.

"Love and Happiness"

“Love and Happiness”

Love and Happiness

Green and Mitchell would continue to release a string of hits in the early 1970s, including "Here I Am (Come and Take Me)" and the funky 1973 track "Love and Happiness."

– From ‘Here I Am (Come and Take Me),‘ 1973

A Horrific Attack

A Horrific Attack

By 1974, Al Green had reached peak star status, but a tragic event would force him to consider a change of course. On October 18, 1974, Green was attacked by ex-girlfriend Mary Woodson. Woodson surprised Green at his Memphis home, entered his bathroom and poured a pot of hot grits on his back while he was in the bathtub. The woman then fatally shot herself with Green's gun. The incident forced the singer to spend months in the hospital being treated for burns.

This Love Was Not a Two-Way Street

This Love Was Not a Two-Way Street

Green didn't understand why Woodson attacked him at the time but said he eventually learned she got angry when he told her he wasn't ready to make their relationship exclusive. Green eventually learned that Woodson left her husband and children to shoot her shot with the "Love and Happiness" singer. He said Woodson told him she didn't want to go on without him, even though he tried to convince her the decision to keep things casual was best for both of them.

"I never knew any of these things until after the incident happened," he said in an interview.

Taking it to Church

Taking it to Church

Image for article titled Shocking Life Story of Soul Singer Al Green
Screenshot: Instagram

Two years after his attack, Green returned to his gospel roots in a big way. In 1976, he purchased a church building, became an ordained minister and launched Full Gospel Tabernacle Church in Memphis where he preached when he wasn't touring.

A Sign From God

A Sign From God

Image for article titled Shocking Life Story of Soul Singer Al Green
Screenshot: Instagram

In 1979, Green fell off the stage during a performance in Cincinnati. Although his injuries weren't serious, he took it as a sign from God and decided he would give up his sensual secular sound and go back to making gospel music full time.

A GRAMMY-Winning Gospel Album

A GRAMMY-Winning Gospel Album

Al Green, "Love Is Reality" on Letterman, April 22, 1992

Green's musical success carried over to his gospel career. In 1992, he was nominated for a GRAMMY for his gospel album "Love is Reality."

"Lay it Down"

“Lay it Down”

Lay It Down

In 2008, Al Green did another musical 180 when he released "Lay it Down," his 29th studio album. Although he got plenty of assists from the likes of Anthony Hamilton, John Legend and producer Questlove, his voice is just as gritty and soulful as it was in the 1970s – and he more than proved he could still hit those high notes.

