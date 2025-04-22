Shocking Life Story of Soul Singer Al Green

“Let’s Stay Together” is one of those songs that will continue to give generations of music lovers the feels until the end of time. That’s exactly why the world will always love singer-songwriter Al Green. The Arkansas native who grew up singing gospel music made a deep personal connection with his audiences, showing off a vocal range that went from the highest falsetto to a gravely baritone and putting every ounce of emotion into his performances.

But the musical genius, who was considered one of the sexiest singers of the 1970s, had a terrifying encounter with an ex-girlfriend that would change his life and his music forever. This is the story of Reverend Al Green.