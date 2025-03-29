The Many Loves Of Barry White and The Fight for His Multi-million Estate

R&B singer Barry White was known for his smooth and sexy voice recording hit songs that made people want to dance and fall in love. But the legendary crooner also had a very complicated love life, and after a series of health challenges that led to his untimely death at age 58, the nine children, two ex-wives and one long-time girlfriend he left behind were forced to work out the details of an outdated will that included his plans for his multi-million dollar estate. This is the story of the life and loves of Barry White.
A House Full of Love
Barry White was born Barry Eugene Carter on September 12, 1944 in Galveston, Texas. He grew up in Los Angeles with his mother, who raised Barry and his younger brother, Darryl. Recalling his childhood, White says that while the family struggled financially, there was always plenty of love and music around.
“Growing up, my mother did the best she could with what she had to work with. It was my mother, my brother and myself, and we didn’t have a lot of money, we didn’t have cars, we didn’t have things that people normally look upon as being successful, but we had a lot of love,” he said.
Making Music
Growing up in South Central, Los Angeles, White found himself getting into lots of trouble. He even spent some time in jail as a teenager for stealing tires. But that experience is what ultimately led him to music, writing in his autobiography “Love Unlimited: Insights on Life and Love,” that hearing Elvis Presley’s “It’s Now or Never,’’ in jail is what made him decide to pursue a career in the music business.
In the early 1960s, White, who taught himself to play piano, began singing with a group called The Upfronts as well as producing songs for other local acts.
Finding His Voice
Barry White is known for his deep, penetrating baritone voice. But that wasn’t always the case. In an interview, he described the reaction he and his mother had when his voice went from squeaky to sexy for the first time.
“I woke up one morning, like any other morning. I spoke to my mother and it horrified both of us,” he said. “It was unbelievable. My chest vibrated. We just stood in the floor staring at each other. It was incredible. For the next three weeks, all of my friends wanted me to talk and say something,”
Childhood Sweetheart
Barry White first found love as a teen with his childhood sweetheart, Mary. The couple had two children together by the time Barry was 16 years old.
Barry and Mary got married when he 19 and later had two more children together. However, the couple couldn’t make their love last and ended up divorcing in 1969.
Love Unlimited
In 1972, White began to see his first real signs of success in the music industry as a producer for the girl group Love Unlimited. The group, which included sisters Glodean James and Linda James and their cousin Diane Taylor, made history as the first all-female group to have an album break the top five of the Billboard pop album charts since Diana Ross and the Supremes with their second album, “Under The Influence Of Love,” which climbed all the way to number three.
“Walking in the Rain With the One I Love”
“Walking in the Rain With the One I Love” was Love Unlimited’s first hit. The song, written and produced by White, made it all the way to number 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
The Barry & Glodean Era
Love Unlimited found success, but Barry and Glodean – known for her glamorous looks and long nails – had a special chemistry. As they worked together (and Barry’s marriage to Mary fell apart), the pair got closer, eventually getting married in 1974 and having four children together.
The couple released an album, “Barry & Glodean” together in 1981, which included the single, “You’re the Only One for Me.” But unfortunately, Glodean would eventually find out that she wasn’t the only one. The pair separated in 1988.
“I’m Gonna Love You Just a Little More Baby”
In the 1970s Barry White began to use his velvety voice to establish himself as a solo artist who made music for lovers. His sexy 1973 hit “I’m Gonna Love You Just a Little More Baby” rose to number three on Billboard’s Hot 100.
“Can’t Get Enough of Your Love Babe”
Barry White also made music that made people dance, like his 1974 hit “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love Babe.” The disco hit spent 12 weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, peaking at number one.
“Playing Your Game, Baby”
White’s 1977 “Playing Your Game, Baby” didn’t have the same commercial success as some of his other well-known hits. But the track’s irresistible groove, made possible by the bass and strings, has been heavily sampled in hip-hop, used by artists including Black Moon, Ill Al Skratch and Big Daddy Kane.
“It’s Ecstasy When You Lay Down Next to Me”
In 1977, White scored another hit with the upbeat dance track, “It’s Ecstasy When You Lay Down Next to Me.”
The song, which reached number four on the Billboard Hot 100 chart has been sampled by the likes of Mary J. Blige, Monica and Ja Rule.
“Back on the Block”
Barry White’s career slowed down at the end of the disco era, but he made a comeback in 1990, appearing on Quincy Jones’ “Back on the Block” album, lending his voice to the sexy single “Secret Garden” with James Ingram, Al B. Sure! and El DeBarge. The song spent 13 weeks on the charts, peaking at number 31 on Billboard’s Hot 100.
Gone Too Soon
Throughout his life, Barry White struggled with health issues, related to his weight and a long history of being a heavy smoker. Some say he smoked up to 150 cigarettes a day. In May 2003, he suffered a stroke which impaired his speech and forced him to retire. White passed away in Los Angeles on July 4, 2003 at 58 years old.
A Legal Loophole
Barry and Glodean hadn’t been together in years, but they never legally divorced. Because White had not updated his will to reflect his relationship status, she was the legitimate heir to his estate, which was worth $20 million when he passed away.
A Series of Suits
After White’s death, some of those he left behind had issues with the fact that Glodean had the power of the purse and took her to court to get what they thought was rightfully theirs based on verbal promises he made them while he was alive.
When White died, he was in a long-term relationship with Katherine Denton. But while he’d told her he would always take care of her, there was nothing in his will that protected her legally. The situation got even messier as Denton gave birth to a daughter just before White died. However, DNA tests revealed that the child was not his, leaving Denton with nothing.
A Series of Suits
Born in 1962, Denise Donnell spent most of her life not knowing her mother, Gurtha Allen had an affair with White and that the legendary singer was her father. But the truth came out in 1988 leading Denise to change her name and be treated like White’s other children. But that all changed when he died. In a lawsuit she filed against Glodean White, Denise said she was cut off in 2013 when she stopped receiving money and invitations to family functions. Unfortunately, Denise was not in White’s will, which didn’t help her case.
A Series of Suits
According to TMZ, White’s son, Darryl White, sued the estate and Glodean White in 2017, arguing that he wasn’t getting his fair share. In his suit, Darryl, whose mother is White’s first wife, Mary, says he was nearly broke and homeless. He accused Glodean of never letting him see his father’s will when he died, instead asking her to trust that she would give him what he was owed if he promised not to sue her.