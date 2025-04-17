Chris Brown, R. Kelly and Michael Jackson? Internet is Sharply Divided Over Who Belongs on the R&B Mount Rushmore

Located in the Black Hills of South Dakota, Mount Rushmore is considered a must-see American landmark with stone carvings of Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln. More than 80 years after its completion, someone is creating AI versions of hip-hop and R&B Mount Rushmores, and folks are fightin’ about it.

Inside Lenny Kravitz’s Jaw-Dropping Paris Mansion Share Inside Lenny Kravitz’s Jaw-Dropping Paris Mansion

I’m sure original Rushmore sculptor Gutzon Borglum had no idea when he wrapped his creation in 1941 that we would be arguing over a version including Michael Jackson, Ne-Yo, Usher and Chris Brown.

Advertisement

“Neyo?! he’s not ever top 50! I see these are done for engagement,” wrote someone in the comments.

Advertisement

Another commenter suggested removing everyone except Michael Jackson and replacing them with James Brown, Marvin Gaye and Luther Vandross.

Advertisement

“Fixed it,” they captioned their comment.

Advertisement

Another commenter agreed that the younger guys weren’t Rushmore-worthy and added another R&B legend to the lineup.

“Stevie Wonder??? No Stevie Wonder???” they wrote in the comments.

The debate continued on an R&B Mount Rushmore version which included Luther Vandross, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and Babyface which seems to have people divided along generational lines.

Advertisement

“Babyface getting cut for Donny Hathaway or Al Green,” someone wrote in the comments.

Advertisement

Others argued R. Kelly, the self-proclaimed “Pied Piper of R&B” should make the cut, despite his personal legal issues.

“Ya’ll have to somehow separate the artist from the individual and put R. Kelly on one of these damn mountains,” wrote someone in the comments.

Advertisement

But the conversation isn’t just limited to R&B. There’s also a debate around who would be included in a white rapper Mount Rushmore, which some suggest should include Eminem, Mac Miller, Paul Wall and Russ.

Advertisement

No shade to these talented artists, but don’t we have enough sculptures dedicated to white men already?