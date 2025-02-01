All Aboard! Famed 'Soul Train' Dancers Discuss Their Time On the Popular Series

From 1971 to 2006, “Soul Train” was the place to see some of the hottest Black musical artists on television. But viewers didn’t just tune in for the music, they came back week after week to watch a talented and super fly group of young people showing off their style and their best dance moves. If you ever seen a “Soul Train” line, you already know what we’re talking about.
We’ve rounded up interviews with some of the most popular Soul Train dancers in the show’s history who talk about some of their favorite memories from their time on the hippest trip in America.