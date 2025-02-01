All Aboard! Famed 'Soul Train' Dancers Discuss Their Time On the Popular Series

You know Affion Crockett as an actor and comedian, but you may not know that he was a “Soul Train” dancer from 2000 to 2003. The North Carolina native said his style of dance was inspired by 1980s breakdancing films like “Breakin” and “Beat Street” along with ballet, jazz and martial arts.

Although Crockett had the moves, he was already pursuing a career as a comedian when he came to Los Angeles, so he convinced the “Soul Train” dance coordinator to let him incorporate some humor into his routines on the show.

“Honestly, if I was old enough, I would have wanted to be on Soul Train back in the 70s, but by the time I got to LA, I was already a comedian,” he said in an interview.