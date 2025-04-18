Do You Know The Tragic Story of Don Cornelius, The "Soul Train" Creator and Host?

It’s hard to talk about Black music without talking about “Soul Train” creator Don Cornelius. The Chicago native, who got his start on local radio and television, wanted to create a program that showcased Black people in a positive light. With $400 of his own money, he developed the show, featuring young people dancing to the hottest soul, funk and R&B songs. “Soul Train” eventually achieved national syndication and ran from 1971 to 2006, making it one of the longest-running syndicated programs on American television. In 35 years, legendary artists like The Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder, Mary J Blige and LL Cool J would grace the “Soul Train” stage.

Advertisement

But despite his professional success, Don Cornelius faced a series of personal and health issues that ended in his tragedy in 2012. This is the story of the highs and lows of Don Cornelius.