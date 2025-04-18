Hidden Symbolism in Ryan Coogler’s Masterpiece Sinners
Do You Know The Tragic Story of Don Cornelius, The "Soul Train" Creator and Host?

Entertainment

The legendary broadcaster with a voice as smooth as silk created a celebration of Black culture.

By
Angela Johnson
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
BEVERLY HILLS - FEBRUARY 2: Producer Don Cornelius attends the 20th Anniversary Soul Train Music Awards Nominations at the Spago Restaurant on February 2, 2006 in Beverly Hills, California.
BEVERLY HILLS - FEBRUARY 2: Producer Don Cornelius attends the 20th Anniversary Soul Train Music Awards Nominations at the Spago Restaurant on February 2, 2006 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Frederick M. Brown (Getty Images)

It’s hard to talk about Black music without talking about “Soul Train” creator Don Cornelius. The Chicago native, who got his start on local radio and television, wanted to create a program that showcased Black people in a positive light. With $400 of his own money, he developed the show, featuring young people dancing to the hottest soul, funk and R&B songs. “Soul Train” eventually achieved national syndication and ran from 1971 to 2006, making it one of the longest-running syndicated programs on American television. In 35 years, legendary artists like The Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder, Mary J Blige and LL Cool J would grace the “Soul Train” stage.

Advertisement

But despite his professional success, Don Cornelius faced a series of personal and health issues that ended in his tragedy in 2012. This is the story of the highs and lows of Don Cornelius.

Advertisement
2 / 15

Born in Chicago

Born in Chicago

Image for article titled Do You Know The Tragic Story of Don Cornelius, The &quot;Soul Train&quot; Creator and Host?
Screenshot: YouTube

Don Cornelius was born on September 27, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois. Don’s father Carter Cornelius, was a postal worker and his mother Thelma was a homemaker.

Advertisement
3 / 15

A Moment in the Military (and a Series of Random Jobs)

A Moment in the Military (and a Series of Random Jobs)

Image for article titled Do You Know The Tragic Story of Don Cornelius, The &quot;Soul Train&quot; Creator and Host?
Screenshot: YouTube

After graduating from high school in 1954, Cornelius enlisted in the Marines and served in Korea for 18 months. He came back to Chicago in 1956 and held a variety of jobs, including selling insurance and working for the police department. But after taking a three-month broadcasting course, his life would take a completely different course.

Advertisement
4 / 15

Beginning of a Broadcasting Career

Beginning of a Broadcasting Career

Image for article titled Do You Know The Tragic Story of Don Cornelius, The &quot;Soul Train&quot; Creator and Host?
Screenshot: YouTube

Don Cornelius was known for his smooth voice, and in 1966, he made a major career move when he joined Chicago radio station WVON-AM as a disc jockey and news reporter. One year later, he moved from radio to television, hosting a news show called “A Black’s View of the News” on WCIU-TV.

Advertisement
5 / 15

The Start of the Soul Train

The Start of the Soul Train

Image for article titled Do You Know The Tragic Story of Don Cornelius, The &quot;Soul Train&quot; Creator and Host?
Screenshot: Instagram

In 1970, Don Cornelius stepped out on faith again and took $400 of his own money to create the pilot for “Soul Train,” a television show modeled after Dick Clark’s “American Bandstand” which featured young Black people dancing to the latest soul, funk and R&B music.

Advertisement

With the help of his friend businessman George Johnson, founder of Johnson Products, Cornelius was able to reach a broader audience through national syndication.

“My father initially just wanted to do a show that presented Blacks in a positive light, because there was nothing like that going on. I mean, the only thing that you saw about African Americans were the news where they were being arrested or something,” said Don’s son Tony Cornelius.

Advertisement
6 / 15

The Hippest Trip in America

The Hippest Trip in America

Image for article titled Do You Know The Tragic Story of Don Cornelius, The &quot;Soul Train&quot; Creator and Host?
Screenshot: Instagram

It wouldn’t take long for the show to become a success, and in 1971, Cornelius and “Soul Train” headed west to tape the show in Los Angeles. “Soul Train” became a cultural phenomenon, a place to see the latest fashions, learn the latest dance moves and hear the hottest songs.

Advertisement

People tuned in every week to see what special guests would perform and to hear Don sign off at the end of the show with his famous line, “We wish you love, peace, and soul.”

Advertisement
7 / 15

The Best Performances

The Best Performances

In a time before streaming and social media, “Soul Train” was the best place to see and hear your favorite artists. James Brown, Aretha Franklin, The Jackson 5, LL Cool J and DeBarge are just a few of the amazing acts who took the stage in the show’s 35 years of national syndication.

Advertisement
8 / 15

The Scramble Board

The Scramble Board

Another highlight of each “Soul Train” episode was the scramble board when dancers were chosen to use a series of scrambled letters to spell the names of notable Black people in 60 seconds. If you’re a fan of the show, you know that the dancers always got the answer right – something Cornelius said was intentional.

Advertisement

“It was impossible not to win on the scramble board, which is a little-known fact,” Cornelius said in an interview. “Because we were into projecting positive images of Black people, so we couldn’t have them stand there misspelling Stevie Wonder’s name.”

Advertisement
9 / 15

The “Soul Train” Line

The “Soul Train” Line

Even if you’ve never seen a single episode of “Soul Train,” you’ve definitely heard of the “Soul Train” line. It’s the time of the show when dancers got to show off their personalities and their best moves. We dare you to go to a Black cookout or family reunion where folks are trying to recreate the moment.

Advertisement
10 / 15

Health Issues

Health Issues

Advertisement

Despite his professional success, Don Cornelius dealt with a host of personal issues, including some that impacted his health. In 1982, Don Cornelius underwent a 21-hour operation to correct a malformation in blood vessels in his brain – a medical procedure that led to medical issues that would follow him until his untimely death.

Advertisement
11 / 15

A Legal Battle That Ended in a Bitter Divorce

A Legal Battle That Ended in a Bitter Divorce

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 5: "Soul Train" creator/producer Don Cornelius and his wife Victoria arrive at the Anti-Defamation League Entertainment Industry Awards at the Bevery Hills Hotel on April 5, 2006 in Beverly Hills, California.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 5: “Soul Train” creator/producer Don Cornelius and his wife Victoria arrive at the Anti-Defamation League Entertainment Industry Awards at the Bevery Hills Hotel on April 5, 2006 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

In the early 200os, Cornelius found himself embroiled in a series of legal issues, including a bitter battle with his second wife. Cornelius married Russian model and former Miss Ukraine, Viktoria Chapman in 2001. But it wouldn’t be long before their love affair would come to an end as they divorced in 2009, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

The divorce was finalized just one year after Cornelius was arrested on domestic violence charges. As part of a plea agreement, a judge ordered the “Soul Train” host be placed on a three-year probation, complete nearly a year’s worth of domestic violence treatment and perform 300 hours of community service. Cornelius was also required to stay 100 yards away from their home.

Advertisement
12 / 15

Reaping the Benefits

Reaping the Benefits

PASADENA, CA - AUGUST 24: Mrs. Don Cornelius attends the 8th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium August 8, 2002 in Pasadena, California.
PASADENA, CA - AUGUST 24: Mrs. Don Cornelius attends the 8th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium August 8, 2002 in Pasadena, California.
Photo: Frederick M. Brown (Getty Images)

Although Don and Viktoria’s divorce was finalized in 2009, their settlement ensured the former Mrs. Cornelius would get a piece of his fortune upon his death. The woman who Don had such a contentious relationship with was beneficiary of his life insurance policies, which entitled her to nearly $300,000, according to TMZ.

Advertisement
13 / 15

A Tragic Death

A Tragic Death

BEVERLY HILLS - AUGUST 9: Producer Don Cornelius attends the 10th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards Nominations at the Spago Restuarant on August 9, 2005 in Beverly Hills, California.
BEVERLY HILLS - AUGUST 9: Producer Don Cornelius attends the 10th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards Nominations at the Spago Restuarant on August 9, 2005 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Frederick M. Brown (Getty Images)

Things turned very tragic for the Soul Train host. On February 1, 2012, Cornelius died tragically from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at age 75. According to the autopsy report, the host suffered an aneurysm 15 years earlier, which led to seizures. As TMZ reported, in the days leading up to his death, Cornelius experienced an extreme amount of pain.

Advertisement

The outlet reported that Cornelius called his son in the early morning hours of February 1 and said “I don’t know how long I can take this.”

Advertisement
14 / 15

A Lasting Legacy

A Lasting Legacy

Advertisement

It’s hard to believe that Don Cornelius’ initial $400 investment would have such a significant impact on Black culture. But it’s impossible to deny how many opportunities he created for future generations of Black artists, dancers and broadcasters.

“Before MTV there was Soul Train, that will be the great legacy of Don Cornelius,” Quincy Jones told ABC News after his passing. “His contributions to television, music and our culture as a whole will never be matched.

Advertisement

15 / 15