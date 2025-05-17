Diddy Court News: New Details of Diddy's Toxic Ways, Cassie Claps Back at Lawsuit Money Grab Claims, More Info on The Kid Cudi Fling, The Real Deal About Freak-Offs, What Black People Are Saying About The Trial, The Full Hotel Video and More Details From Cassie's Explosive Diddy Testimony

Casandra “Cassie” Ventura courageously took the stand this week to testify against Sean “Diddy” Combs amidst his federal sex crime trial. Many of his criminal accusations stem from a bombshell lawsuit she filed, which his attorneys have denounced as a money grab scheme. However, the singer cleared the air about her intentions - and it will break your heart. — Kalyn Womack
Whew! Black folks have been tuning in to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal sex crime trial like it’s the OJ Simpson case. The testimonies and evidence have provoked a lot of opinions and serious conversation topics about domestic violence. — Kalyn Womack
The testimony from Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in the federal sex crime case against Sean “Diddy’ Combs left all of us feeling shocked, emotional and just horrified. Considering the Feds brought out the star witness of the case so early in the trial, the public is rumbling with theories as to who will take the witness stand next. — Kalyn Womack
Updated as of 5/16/2025 at 11:00 a.m. ET — Kalyn Womack
As more details emerge from Cassie Ventura’s testimony in the federal sex trafficking trial against Sean “Diddy” Combs, many are finding it hard to fathom just how and why she endured his alleged abuse for so long. But while social media “doctors” chime in with their own ideas, the experts actually have something to say about it all. — Shanelle Genai
Cassie Spills the Tea About Her Fling With Kid Cudi and Why it Was ‘Way Too Dangerous’ to Tell Diddy
Casandra “Cassie” Ventura offered the jury a little more information on the explosive claims about Sean “Diddy” Combs and her short-lived relationship with rapper Kid Cudi. Based on Ventura’s testimony, both she and Combs had cheated on each other at some point throughout their relationship. Ventura testified that Combs calling her “incessantly” could have stemmed from fear of her being unfaithful. She also alleged Combs suspected she was in other relationships. — Kalyn Womack
Defense attorneys are beginning to poke holes in the testimony of Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura against Sean “Diddy” Combs amidst his federal sex crime case. They dug up a ton of receipts to prove their argument that the pop singer was a willing participant in the so-called “freak-offs” as opposed to being coerced into the sexual acts. — Kalyn Womack
The Full, Uncut Video of the Cassie-Diddy Hotel Incident is Released, and It’s Worse Than We Realized
Oh sh—! The Department of Justice just pulled a move amidst the ongoing federal trial against Sean “Diddy” Combs that we were not expecting. Ever wondered what the original scene between Diddy and Cassie looked like inside the Intercontinental Hotel? Welp, thanks the DOJ, we have the video. — Kalyn Womack
The prosecution’s star witness, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura appeared on the witness stand the second day of the federal sex crime trial against Sean “Diddy” Combs Tuesday morning (May 13). — Kalyn Womack
Casandra “Cassie” Ventura took the stand Tuesday (May 13) to testify against Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is on trial for federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges. When asked about the nature of her near-decade-long relationship with the rapper, Ventura spilled some grisly details. — Kalyn Womack
Sex Worker Shares Graphic Details of Diddy’s Alleged ‘Freak-Offs’ and His Terrifying Warning to Cassie
The second witness called to the stand in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal trial by prosecutors is 41-year-old Daniel Phillip. He alleged to have received money from Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in exchange for sex performed in front of Diddy. The rapper is currently facing federal sex crime charges in connection to allegations brought forth by Ventura— including a claim that he forced her to have sex with male sex workers. — Kalyn Womack