Diddy Court News: New Details of Diddy's Toxic Ways, Cassie Claps Back at Lawsuit Money Grab Claims, More Info on The Kid Cudi Fling, The Real Deal About Freak-Offs, What Black People Are Saying About The Trial, The Full Hotel Video and More Details From Cassie's Explosive Diddy Testimony

Entertainment

Diddy Court News: New Details of Diddy's Toxic Ways, Cassie Claps Back at Lawsuit Money Grab Claims, More Info on The Kid Cudi Fling, The Real Deal About Freak-Offs, What Black People Are Saying About The Trial, The Full Hotel Video and More Details From Cassie's Explosive Diddy Testimony

Cassie really opened the can on Diddy's alleged baby oil obsession.

Kalyn Womack
Start Slideshow
Graphic: Images: Joe Maher, David Becker, Kaitlyn Morris, Gonzalo Marroquin, Neilson Barnard
Graphic: Images: Joe Maher, David Becker, Kaitlyn Morris, Gonzalo Marroquin, Neilson Barnard
2 / 13

Cassie Claps Back at Claims She Sued Diddy For the Money

Cassie Claps Back at Claims She Sued Diddy For the Money

Image for article titled Diddy Court News: New Details of Diddy&#39;s Toxic Ways, Cassie Claps Back at Lawsuit Money Grab Claims, More Info on The Kid Cudi Fling, The Real Deal About Freak-Offs, What Black People Are Saying About The Trial, The Full Hotel Video and More Details From Cassie&#39;s Explosive Diddy Testimony
Photo: Joe Maher (Getty Images)

Casandra "Cassie" Ventura courageously took the stand this week to testify against Sean "Diddy" Combs amidst his federal sex crime trial. Many of his criminal accusations stem from a bombshell lawsuit she filed, which his attorneys have denounced as a money grab scheme. However, the singer cleared the air about her intentions - and it will break your heart. — Kalyn Womack

Read More

3 / 13

What Black America Is Saying About Diddy's Trial of The Century

What Black America Is Saying About Diddy’s Trial of The Century

Image for article titled Diddy Court News: New Details of Diddy&#39;s Toxic Ways, Cassie Claps Back at Lawsuit Money Grab Claims, More Info on The Kid Cudi Fling, The Real Deal About Freak-Offs, What Black People Are Saying About The Trial, The Full Hotel Video and More Details From Cassie&#39;s Explosive Diddy Testimony
Photo: David Becker (Getty Images)

Whew! Black folks have been tuning in to Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal sex crime trial like it's the OJ Simpson case. The testimonies and evidence have provoked a lot of opinions and serious conversation topics about domestic violence. — Kalyn Womack

Read More

4 / 13

Who's Next To Take The Stand in Diddy's Federal Trial? Here Are Some Theories

Who’s Next To Take The Stand in Diddy’s Federal Trial? Here Are Some Theories

Image for article titled Diddy Court News: New Details of Diddy&#39;s Toxic Ways, Cassie Claps Back at Lawsuit Money Grab Claims, More Info on The Kid Cudi Fling, The Real Deal About Freak-Offs, What Black People Are Saying About The Trial, The Full Hotel Video and More Details From Cassie&#39;s Explosive Diddy Testimony
Photo: Kaitlyn Morris, Gonzalo Marroquin (Getty Images)

The testimony from Casandra "Cassie" Ventura in the federal sex crime case against Sean "Diddy' Combs left all of us feeling shocked, emotional and just horrified. Considering the Feds brought out the star witness of the case so early in the trial, the public is rumbling with theories as to who will take the witness stand next. — Kalyn Womack

Read More

5 / 13

25 Never-Before-Heard Details Behind Diddy's Twisted Relationship with Cassie

25 Never-Before-Heard Details Behind Diddy’s Twisted Relationship with Cassie

Image for article titled Diddy Court News: New Details of Diddy&#39;s Toxic Ways, Cassie Claps Back at Lawsuit Money Grab Claims, More Info on The Kid Cudi Fling, The Real Deal About Freak-Offs, What Black People Are Saying About The Trial, The Full Hotel Video and More Details From Cassie&#39;s Explosive Diddy Testimony
Photo: Neilson Barnard (Getty Images)

Updated as of 5/16/2025 at 11:00 a.m. ET — Kalyn Womack

Read More

6 / 13

Black Mental Health Expert Clears Up Why Cassie Stayed With Diddy Through the Alleged Abuse

Black Mental Health Expert Clears Up Why Cassie Stayed With Diddy Through the Alleged Abuse

Cassie (L) and Sean 'Diddy' Combs aka Puff Daddy attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Photo: Mike Coppola for People.com (Getty Images)

As more details emerge from Cassie Ventura's testimony in the federal sex trafficking trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs, many are finding it hard to fathom just how and why she endured his alleged abuse for so long. But while social media "doctors" chime in with their own ideas, the experts actually have something to say about it all. — Shanelle Genai

Read More

7 / 13

Cassie Spills the Tea About Her Fling With Kid Cudi and Why it Was 'Way Too Dangerous' to Tell Diddy

Cassie Spills the Tea About Her Fling With Kid Cudi and Why it Was ‘Way Too Dangerous’ to Tell Diddy

Image for article titled Diddy Court News: New Details of Diddy&#39;s Toxic Ways, Cassie Claps Back at Lawsuit Money Grab Claims, More Info on The Kid Cudi Fling, The Real Deal About Freak-Offs, What Black People Are Saying About The Trial, The Full Hotel Video and More Details From Cassie&#39;s Explosive Diddy Testimony
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez, Pascal Le Segretain (Getty Images)

Casandra "Cassie" Ventura offered the jury a little more information on the explosive claims about Sean "Diddy" Combs and her short-lived relationship with rapper Kid Cudi. Based on Ventura's testimony, both she and Combs had cheated on each other at some point throughout their relationship. Ventura testified that Combs calling her "incessantly" could have stemmed from fear of her being unfaithful. She also alleged Combs suspected she was in other relationships. — Kalyn Womack

Read More

8 / 13

We Had The 'Freak Offs' All Wrong and More Courtroom Tea

We Had The ‘Freak Offs’ All Wrong and More Courtroom Tea

Image for article titled Diddy Court News: New Details of Diddy&#39;s Toxic Ways, Cassie Claps Back at Lawsuit Money Grab Claims, More Info on The Kid Cudi Fling, The Real Deal About Freak-Offs, What Black People Are Saying About The Trial, The Full Hotel Video and More Details From Cassie&#39;s Explosive Diddy Testimony
Photo: Jerritt Clark (Getty Images)

Defense attorneys are beginning to poke holes in the testimony of Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura against Sean "Diddy" Combs amidst his federal sex crime case. They dug up a ton of receipts to prove their argument that the pop singer was a willing participant in the so-called "freak-offs" as opposed to being coerced into the sexual acts. — Kalyn Womack

Read More

9 / 13

The Full, Uncut Video of the Cassie-Diddy Hotel Incident is Released, and It's Worse Than We Realized

The Full, Uncut Video of the Cassie-Diddy Hotel Incident is Released, and It’s Worse Than We Realized

Image for article titled Diddy Court News: New Details of Diddy&#39;s Toxic Ways, Cassie Claps Back at Lawsuit Money Grab Claims, More Info on The Kid Cudi Fling, The Real Deal About Freak-Offs, What Black People Are Saying About The Trial, The Full Hotel Video and More Details From Cassie&#39;s Explosive Diddy Testimony
Screenshot: Department of Justice

Oh sh—! The Department of Justice just pulled a move amidst the ongoing federal trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs that we were not expecting. Ever wondered what the original scene between Diddy and Cassie looked like inside the Intercontinental Hotel? Welp, thanks the DOJ, we have the video. — Kalyn Womack

Read More

10 / 13

Cassie Just Took the Stand at Diddy's Trial, and Her Testimony is Gut-Wrenching

Cassie Just Took the Stand at Diddy’s Trial, and Her Testimony is Gut-Wrenching

Image for article titled Diddy Court News: New Details of Diddy&#39;s Toxic Ways, Cassie Claps Back at Lawsuit Money Grab Claims, More Info on The Kid Cudi Fling, The Real Deal About Freak-Offs, What Black People Are Saying About The Trial, The Full Hotel Video and More Details From Cassie&#39;s Explosive Diddy Testimony
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez (Getty Images)

The prosecution's star witness, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura appeared on the witness stand the second day of the federal sex crime trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs Tuesday morning (May 13). — Kalyn Womack

Read More

11 / 13

Part 2 of Cassie's Testimony in the Diddy Trial is Not For the Weak at Heart...

Part 2 of Cassie’s Testimony in the Diddy Trial is Not For the Weak at Heart...

Image for article titled Diddy Court News: New Details of Diddy&#39;s Toxic Ways, Cassie Claps Back at Lawsuit Money Grab Claims, More Info on The Kid Cudi Fling, The Real Deal About Freak-Offs, What Black People Are Saying About The Trial, The Full Hotel Video and More Details From Cassie&#39;s Explosive Diddy Testimony
Photo: Rob Kim (Getty Images)

Casandra "Cassie" Ventura took the stand Tuesday (May 13) to testify against Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is on trial for federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges. When asked about the nature of her near-decade-long relationship with the rapper, Ventura spilled some grisly details. — Kalyn Womack

Read More

12 / 13

Sex Worker Shares Graphic Details of Diddy's Alleged 'Freak-Offs' and His Terrifying Warning to Cassie

Sex Worker Shares Graphic Details of Diddy’s Alleged ‘Freak-Offs’ and His Terrifying Warning to Cassie

Image for article titled Diddy Court News: New Details of Diddy&#39;s Toxic Ways, Cassie Claps Back at Lawsuit Money Grab Claims, More Info on The Kid Cudi Fling, The Real Deal About Freak-Offs, What Black People Are Saying About The Trial, The Full Hotel Video and More Details From Cassie&#39;s Explosive Diddy Testimony
Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

The second witness called to the stand in Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal trial by prosecutors is 41-year-old Daniel Phillip. He alleged to have received money from Casandra "Cassie" Ventura in exchange for sex performed in front of Diddy. The rapper is currently facing federal sex crime charges in connection to allegations brought forth by Ventura— including a claim that he forced her to have sex with male sex workers. — Kalyn Womack

Read More

13 / 13