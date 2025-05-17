Diddy Court News: New Details of Diddy's Toxic Ways, Cassie Claps Back at Lawsuit Money Grab Claims, More Info on The Kid Cudi Fling, The Real Deal About Freak-Offs, What Black People Are Saying About The Trial, The Full Hotel Video and More Details From Cassie's Explosive Diddy Testimony

Casandra “Cassie” Ventura offered the jury a little more information on the explosive claims about Sean “Diddy” Combs and her short-lived relationship with rapper Kid Cudi. Based on Ventura’s testimony, both she and Combs had cheated on each other at some point throughout their relationship. Ventura testified that Combs calling her “incessantly” could have stemmed from fear of her being unfaithful. She also alleged Combs suspected she was in other relationships. — Kalyn Womack

