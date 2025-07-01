Remy Ma Detained After Altercation With Daughter of Man Her Son is Accused of Killing— And it Was All Caught on Camera

Remy Ma is returning to headlines, but not because of her beef with her estranged husband Papoose and his new boo, boxer Claressa Shields. This time, the "Conceited" rapper got into a heated altercation outside of a courthouse with the daughter of the man her son is charged for murdering. And it was all caught on camera.

To catch you up, Remy Ma's 23-year-old son, Jayson Scott, is accused of fatally shooting Darius Guillebeaux on June 7, 2021, in Queens after a dispute. The 47-year-old sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest, per the NYPD, and Jayson was arrested in June 2024. He was charged with murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree, four counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment in the first degree. Richard Swygert was also arrested for his alleged connection in Guillebeaux's death, per Page Six. The outlet also reported that someone allegedly hired Swygert and Jayson to kill Guillebeaux.

Remy Ma's legal team are committed to proving her son's innocence, but that didn't stop tempers from flaring. The rapper got into a verbal confrontation with a woman named Jazmin Dior, who says she's Guillebeaux's daughter, in early June. Video of their spat, including the woman threatening to “beat [Remy Ma] up too" and Remy encouraging her to “Beat me up” as she rushed down the court stairs, quickly went viral late June 30.

At another point in clip, the pair continued to trade words about being "ugly" and Dior allegedly wearing a “fake watch.” It seems Remy and Dior only exchanged insults instead of fists.

Dior later posted a photo of Remy cuffed on the same courthouse steps, according to reports, saying how, “You would have thought I did something to you" in a follow-up post. “Realistically, I can never speak to my father again," Dior said. "You can see your son.” It's unclear whether Remy was actually arrested or just detained.

Dior broke her silence about the altercation, alleging Remy approached her first with “hostility [and] attitude” while attempting to “escalate things physically—as if I was the one who had done something wrong.” She added how Remy's "son is being charged with murdering my father in a cold-blooded, premeditated act. I came to court for justice and healing, not confrontation or disrespect. Her behavior only added more trauma to an already unbearable experience.”

“I am grieving a loss that cannot be replaced," Dior continued. "And I will not allow anyone to shift blame or act like my pain is anything less than valid." As of this writing, Remy Ma has not addressed the dispute directly, but did post a Instagram carousel showing off her outfit seemingly unbothered with the caption: "A few hours later…" on Monday (June 30).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x_0Y8w36P8U Remy Ma and her son Jace before her wedding/Courtesy: VH1/YouTube

Jayson, often referred to as "Jace" for short, has appeared in several episodes of VH1's "Love & Hip: New York" and "Remy & Papoose: Meet the Mackies" alongside his mother in 2018.