DDG Says He Wants Another Kid, But the Details Behind It Have the Internet Big Mad

DDG attends the Amiri Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Another day, another chapter in DDG's drama. Thankfully, this time around it doesn't have anything to do with Halle Bailey, but it has everything to do with another potential child for the rapper.

As shown in a now viral clip, the popular streamer was caught expressing his desire to have another child. The only exception: he doesn't want to have to go through the emotional turmoil of dealing with another potential "baby mama." So what's he going to do instead? Go the "untraditional" route.

“A n*gga like me? If I’m 29 or something like that, and I ain’t got the time…I’ll just go to that little place, do my little one-two, put my shit in a cup," he said. "Take a little egg from somebody, throw it in another little body. Cook that motherf***er up for nine months, ya know? You can do that type shit when you got money. That’ll alleviate a lot of shit.”

Umm wow, okay.

Once the streamer's comments hit the internet, people had some pretty intense feelings about it.

"N***a… YOU’RE the one who broke the family up!? You cheated on her BEFORE, AFTER AND WHILE she was pregnant THEN you beat her, you started all this!!" wrote one user.

"Look at how casually someone who is a Father speaks about children….about using someone’s body as a vessel bc you don’t plan on growing emotionally to have a partnership. Who really says 'when you have money you can do that' about creating a life? Bad person vibes off this alone," said another.

"Or you could marry a person and not have a baby out of wedlock and not cheat on them...that might help," one user wrote.

"Or you could just be a normal person and try really hard to find someone that you can see spending the rest of your life with and have a private family life," said another.

One user wrote: "He never had a kid the traditional way to begin with. And he fumbled his family."