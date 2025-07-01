Why a Lot of Black Folks Aren’t Feeling Michelle Obama’s Post-White House Era

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama speaks on the second day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 20, 2024. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

From the south side of Chicago to the White House to podcast microphones, Michelle Obama always had a dedicated following. To many Black folks, Obama is undoubtedly their "forever First Lady," but now, some people are seemingly tapping out after a puzzling — and uneasy — shift in the public's perception of her. But when exactly did the tide begin to turn?

Many folks blame her podcast alongside her brother, "IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson," as the culprit. The podcast, which aims to address "everyday questions shaping our lives, relationships, and the world around us" from the siblings' unique experiences and candid perspectives, premiered back in March. And ever since, the weekly podcast has had the internet in a chokehold thanks to Obama's brutal honesty and candidness.

For instance, her podcast comments included revelations that she used to spank her daughters Malia and Sasha, how Craig initially had issues with Barack, how she and Barack first met, and more. Although some people online enjoy her vulnerability, as it "humanizes" her and makes her more than just a figure of sheer Black excellence, others say silence is in fact, golden.

So much so that some folks are straight up turning their backs on the 61-year-old, and let their reasons be known on TikTok.

"What is the point of having a platform with influence and power if all you're doing is perpetuating the WORST ideas about what it means to be a black woman," one TikTok user, a Black woman, captioned their scorching video. "If Michelle Obama feels miserable and powerless, that's a MICHELLE OBAMA problem. She needs therapy, not a podcast." Others online agreed. "There's more money in pretending to be a part of the struggle," one person wrote in the comments. Others called her "the most negative and hypocritical person" and "a victim and racist" who is "setting ALL women back."

A Black man posted a TikTok titled, "What in the HELL is wrong with Michelle Obama?," where he expressed how disappointed he was "in some of things that Michelle Obama has said and done publicly that can potential indicate discord between her and Barack Obama."

The controversial discourse even continued on X.

But not everyone agrees.

TikTok user @Yovanna, a Black woman, had her own thoughts, sharing how we should "leave behind speculation." She added: "I would love for us to become more informed, intentional people, especially in our community." She was referencing, "this whole Michelle Obama not going to the inauguration thing. [...] Do we know the reason why she didn't go... was because of the orange Cheeto? Do we know that she's not enduring some personal thing— that the timing [was off]?"

Although some appreciate Obama's behind-the-scenes candor — now that she's been relieved of first lady duties and is an empty-nester— fully supporting that it's her time to finally shine. Others say the quote, "Familiarity breeds contempt," most commonly attributed to Geoffrey Chaucer in "The Tale of Melibee" around 1386, is more fitting.

The proverb essentially means that knowing someone or something very well can lead to a loss of respect, or even appreciation, for them, as "rarity brings admiration." When the novelty wears off, or when a person becomes overly exposed to someone's flaws and quirks, the initial admiration or respect can turn into indifference, criticism, or even scorn.

Despite where you may stand on the topic, it's not slowing down the Harvard Law School graduate. She's still spilling the beans, including how she's "so glad I didn’t have a boy, because he would have been a Barack Obama," on her podcast. The next episode of "IMO" drops Wednesday, July 2. Buckle up.