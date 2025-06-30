8 Black Actors Who Got Their Start in August Wilson Plays

Angela Bassett arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. Photo: Getty Images Chris Delmas / AFP

In the annals of Black American theater, there is no greater playwright than August Wilson. Often referred to as "The American Shakespeare," the Pulitzer Prize-winner is known for his classic shows like "Fences" and "The Piano Lesson," and his work will once again appear on Broadway in an upcoming revival of "Joe Turner's Come and Gone," starring Cedric the Entertainer and Taraji P. Henson.

In honor of the news of Wilson's work returning to the Great White Way, we're looking back at all of the big actors who appeared in some of Wilson's greatest works early on in their careers.

Angela Bassett

That's right...Angela Bassett made her Broadway debut in the original company of "Joe Turner's Come and Gone" back in 1988. Bassett famously attended Yale University, where she got her Master of Fine Arts. At Yale Repertory Theater, she also appeared in another one of Wilson's plays, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," in 1984.



Viola Davis

Viola Davis made her Broadway debut in "Seven Guitars" back in 1996. Originating the role of Vera, Davis earned a Tony Nomination for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play. She would go on to win in that category for her turn in "Fences," a role she reprised in the film version for which she won the Oscar for.



Courtney B. Vance

Courtney B. Vance made his professional acting and Broadway debut in 1987 in Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, "Fences." For his work, he was nominated for Best Featured Actor in a Play at the Tony Awards. Like his wife, Angela Bassett, Vance also attended Yale School of Drama.



Delroy Lindo

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: Delroy Lindo of “The Good Fight” speaks during the CBS All Access segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 12, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) Photo: Getty Images David Livingston

Like Bassett, Delroy Lindo also made a name for himself in the original company of "Joe Turner's Come and Gone" back in 1988. While Lindo had already appeared on Broadway in "Master Harold"...and the boys" a few years earlier, Lindo originated the role of Herald Loomis in "Joe Turner's," earning him his first ever Tony Award nomination for his work.

Laurence Fishburne

By the time 1991 came around, Laurence Fishburne was becoming a household name in the film world due to his turn in Spike Lee's "Boyz n the Hood." But the next year, Fishburne also made strides on the American stage, making his Broadway debut in August Wilson's "Two Trains Running." Fishburne earned his first Tony Award nomination and win for his work in the play.



Samuel L. Jackson

Long before he became a film star, Samuel L. Jackson was a star of the stage, appearing in hit Off-Broadway shows like "A Soldier's Play" and "Mother Courage and Her Children." He also originated the role of Boy Willie in August Wilson's "The Piano Lesson" when it premiered at Yale Repertory Theater in 1987. While he did not follow the original production to Broadway, Jackson had a full-circle moment with the piece when he starred in the 2022 revival of the play, this time as Doaker Charles. He played Doaker in the 2024 film adaptation as well.

Charles S. Dutton

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 21: Actor Charles Dutton attends 2014 ABFF_ UP TV Premiere of "Comeback Dad" at SVA Theater on June 21, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for UP TV)

Charles S. Dutton, known for starring in the television series "Roc," as well as other shows like "The Practice" and "Without a Trace," got his start in 1984 as Levee in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" on Broadway, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award.

Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Long before he appeared on shows like "Castle" and "The Quad," Ruben Santiago-Hudson made a name for himself on Broadway, winning a Tony Award for his work in Wilson's "Seven Guitars" back in 1996.