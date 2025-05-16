What Black America Thinks (So Far) About Diddy's Trial of The Century

Whew! Black folks have been tuning in to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal sex crime trial like it’s the OJ Simpson case. The testimonies and evidence have provoked a lot of opinions and serious conversation topics about domestic violence.

On one hand, there’s a side of the community who don’t see Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura as a victim, despite her testifying this week about not consenting to the so-called “freak-off” sex parties. On the other hand, folks are sympathetic with Ventura, truly believing that Combs groomed her to be his personal sex slave.

Then, there’s the legal sleuths who don’t necessarily believe Combs is innocent but also don’t think the prosecution is making a case that proves him guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

On the larger scope, there’s been a debate over the Black men defending Combs and the issue of silenced domestic violence survivors in the Black community. Y’all, it’s really getting deep. Check out these examples of what folks are chatting about regarding Diddy’s federal sex crime trial: