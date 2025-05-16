Scary On-Air Incident During News Broadcast Finally Explained
What Black America Thinks (So Far) About Diddy's Trial of The Century

Social Media

What Black America Thinks (So Far) About Diddy's Trial of The Century

Legal experts, crime sleuths and straight up trolls all got something to say about Diddy's trial.

By
Kalyn Womack
Image for article titled What Black America Thinks (So Far) About Diddy&#39;s Trial of The Century
Photo: David Becker (Getty Images)

Whew! Black folks have been tuning in to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal sex crime trial like it’s the OJ Simpson case. The testimonies and evidence have provoked a lot of opinions and serious conversation topics about domestic violence.

On one hand, there’s a side of the community who don’t see Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura as a victim, despite her testifying this week about not consenting to the so-called “freak-off” sex parties. On the other hand, folks are sympathetic with Ventura, truly believing that Combs groomed her to be his personal sex slave.

Then, there’s the legal sleuths who don’t necessarily believe Combs is innocent but also don’t think the prosecution is making a case that proves him guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

On the larger scope, there’s been a debate over the Black men defending Combs and the issue of silenced domestic violence survivors in the Black community. Y’all, it’s really getting deep. Check out these examples of what folks are chatting about regarding Diddy’s federal sex crime trial:

2 / 22

Diddy Won First Day of Testimony?

Diddy Won First Day of Testimony?

Loren Lorosa predicts that Combs has a clear path to victory based on the opening argument his attorneys provided to the jury. From their stance, Combs is certainly guilty of domestic violence but he’s not on trial for that. He’s being accused of sex trafficking and running a criminal enterprise.

3 / 22

Boosie Badazz

Boosie Badazz

If there’s one rapper who is going to stay controversial it is this man rightchea! Boosie has been putting out post after post (in all caps), defending the Bad Boy mogul.

4 / 22

Are Y’all Cool??????

Are Y’all Cool??????

On the controversial question of why Ventura didn’t just up and leave the relationship with Combs, this X user noted a piece of her testimony where she described consistent physical violence which kept her in fear of leaving.

5 / 22

Denouncing Rap Music

Denouncing Rap Music

Right-winged podcaster Jason Whitlock said Combs’ case sheds light on rap culture, which in his opinion, promotes homosexuality, drugs and “sexual degenerates.”

6 / 22

96-Hour Freak Off?!

96-Hour Freak Off?!

This TikTok user was straight up appalled by Ventura’s claim that she was once stuck in a freak-off for 96 hours with no sleep.

7 / 22

Anticipation for Bombshell Evidence

Anticipation for Bombshell Evidence

This TikTok user said Ventura was brought in to establish the foundation of Combs’ pattern of alleged criminal activity. “You don’t bring the finale in first... There’s more,” she said, adding that she’s been ruminating on what else the prosecution is sitting on.

8 / 22

Reactions to Cassie’s Freak-Off Injuries

Reactions to Cassie’s Freak-Off Injuries

This TikTok user said he was “gagging” at the graphic details of Ventura’s testimony as she described the mouth sores and constant UTI’s she contracted from frequent freak-off sessions.

9 / 22

Alex Fine is Just Fine

Alex Fine is Just Fine

In response to the influx of comments regarding Ventura’s husband, Alex Fine, and how he might be feeling listening to her recount her trauma, some internet users swiftly shut down the hype, insisting Alex is just fine and determined to support his woman.

10 / 22

50 Cent Trolls Once Again

50 Cent Trolls Once Again

The rapper said Combs’ case was “crazier than regular crazy,” also referencing Ventura’s comment on the witness stand about being forced to go into a blown up pool filled with baby oil.

11 / 22

Why Cassie Couldn’t Leave

Why Cassie Couldn’t Leave

This TikToker emphasized Ventura’s comments about how Combs controlled her by using violence, causing her to fear what would happen if she tried to leave.

12 / 22

Jaguar Wright’s Victory Lap

Jaguar Wright’s Victory Lap

Wright, standing proudly outside the courtroom, reminded the public that she sounded the alarm regarding Combs years ago despite no one believing her. She said she’s glad Cassie is speaking out and also praying for Al B. Sure, who has accused Combs of poisoning him and his late girlfriend, Kim Porter. She said all her prayers have been answered regarding the “Diddler” situation.

13 / 22

The Godly View

The Godly View

Some folks are thanking God for keeping Cassie throughout the hell she says she’s been through and also while she relives it on the witness stand for the world to hear.

14 / 22

Meaning Behind “Official Girl”

Meaning Behind “Official Girl”

Social media users have been saying Ventura’s hit single “Official Girl” has lyrics tied to her testimony, where she expressed wanting to have a more intimate monogamous relationship with Combs instead of being his freak-off puppet. Users also believe he preyed on her, robbing her of becoming the pop star she had the potential to become.

15 / 22

Questioning Cassie

Questioning Cassie

Part of the internet has been siding with the defense’s argument that Ventura consented to the very things she claims Combs forced her to do.

16 / 22

Bigger Conversation of Domestic Violence

Bigger Conversation of Domestic Violence

Some folks have claimed Black men are the only ones supporting Combs because of the ongoing issue the community has with protecting abusers and silencing their victims.

17 / 22

“Capital A” Abuser

“Capital A” Abuser

This social media user said the “No Diddy” jokes are dead now that we’ve established Combs’ sexual preferences are beyond rumors of homosexuality but downright devious and abusive, per Ventura’s testimony.

18 / 22

Calling For Harshest Punishment

Calling For Harshest Punishment

This social media user wasn’t the only one who called for Combs to be put UNDER the jail after hearing the horrifying testimony from Ventura.

19 / 22

Sunny Hostin Weighs In

Sunny Hostin Weighs In

Hostin said from her impression, jurors didn’t seem to understand the reason why Ventura didn’t just leave the toxic relationship with Diddy. She suggested the prosecution bring in an expert to explain the psychological component of domestic violence.

20 / 22

Freaky Deaky Diddler

Freaky Deaky Diddler

This user was just appalled at the accusations from Cassie’s testimony from the inhumane amounts of baby oil to the ongoing sexual acts that lasted days.

21 / 22

Celebrating Diddy’s Downfall

Celebrating Diddy’s Downfall

Combs is just one of many celebrities the community is happy to see go down for their alleged crimes.

