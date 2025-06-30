Three Friends Were Headed To A Beyoncé Concert, But One Dies On the Way. Guess What The Other Two Did Next?

You don't have to be a Beyoncé fan to know that her "Cowboy Carter" show is one of the hottest tickets around. But if you are a fan and you can get your hands on one of those tickets, it's likely that almost nothing would stop you from being in the building. Now, three friends who experienced an unthinkable tragedy on their way to one of Queen Bey's Paris shows have sparked a viral TikTok debate about whether or not the show should go on if someone you were supposed to go with passed away en route.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now?

We should start by saying, we haven't been able to confirm whether or not the whole thing actually happened. We just can't tell yet if this is a hoax, but that hasn't stopped thousands of people from getting in on the conversation, which is the point of us looking into it.

Here's the low down. It all started with a post shared by TikTok user @notvictor, in which he explained that it had been a lifelong dream to see a Beyoncé concert with his friend, who flew to Paris to attend one of the "Cowboy Carter" shows. While getting ready for the show, the group of three friends filmed a pregame TikTok with the intention of filming part two when they got to the show. But one member of their group, who allegedly had some preexisting heart issues, started having chest pains on the way to the show and sadly didn't make it. The two surviving friends didn't just go on to the show, they finished and posted their TikTok.

Check out their TikTok transition post for yourself here:

https://www.tiktok.com/@vitornotvictor/video/7518892561063218454

Although the two surviving friends look like they have no regrets for going to see Queen Bey, the internet had plenty of thoughts, including whether or not the whole thing was all made up. Here are just a few of the highlights:

I Would Go Too

Some, like TikTok user Kalen Allen are willing to give the friends who went on to the show some grace. He said he would want his friends to have fun seeing Beyoncé, even if he wasn't physically able to be with them.

"If you are a friend of mine and you are going to see Beyoncé, and I die, I give you full permission, 'cause I understand. I would go too," he said

His post received nearly 40,000 likes and included lots of comments from people who agree that the show should go on for the surviving friends. One commenter hoped their friends would make sure Beyoncé paid tribute to their passing during her show.

"Ima tell my friends to go and ask Beyoncé to shout my name during II Hands II Heaven because that is where I will be watching the concert," they wrote.

https://www.tiktok.com/@thekalenallen/video/7519872621371051319?_r=1&_t=ZP-8xcXxpXaoZD

Where is the Love?

TikTok user MercurialLuvr had a different take. Although she understands Beyoncé tickets aren't easy to come by, she can't see a side of the argument in which it's ok to leave a friend's dead body alone – especially when he's far away from his family.

"All I can think about is just the fact that this is a friend that flew out to come and be with you guys. It's not like it happened where he lives, where he has family," she said in a post. "He literally was alone out there with you guys, and you left his corpse with strangers."

Her commenters agreed, arguing that the friends who went on to the show without making sure their friend's family was notified, aren't friends at all.

"I pray in God's name these types of friends will never find me," wrote someone in the comments.

https://www.tiktok.com/@mercurialluvr/video/7520254417799597343?q=friends%20went%20to%20beyonce%20concert%20after%20death&t=1751309289195

You Finished The Transition?

TikTok user @valbulosity didn't have a problem with the friends going to the concert, but she did have some very strong feelings about the surviving members of the group finishing the TikTok transition post they started when their friend was still alive. She argued that the two should have gone to show and honored their friend's memory privately.

"It's not the fact that your friend passed away and you still went to the Beyoncé concert," she said in a post. "It's the fact that you finished the transition. It's the fact that the first clip was you, your friend and your other friend getting ready to go to Beyoncé, and then [in] the second clip, you're at the Beyoncé concert saying that your friend passed away. You didn't have to do that. That was a bit much."

"Also not him saying they sold the extra ticket and used the money to buy merch at the concert," wrote another disgusted commenter.

https://www.tiktok.com/@valbulosity/video/7520085887233822007?q=friends%20went%20to%20beyonce%20concert%20after%20death&t=1751309289195