Cassie Spills the Tea About Her Fling With Kid Cudi and Why it Was 'Way Too Dangerous' to Tell Diddy

Casandra “Cassie” Ventura offered the jury a little more information on the explosive claims about Sean “Diddy” Combs and her short-lived relationship with rapper Kid Cudi. Based on Ventura’s testimony, both she and Combs had cheated on each other at some point throughout their relationship. Ventura testified that Combs calling her “incessantly” could have stemmed from fear of her being unfaithful. She also alleged Combs suspected she was in other relationships.

Issa Rae and Kid Cudi in Young Love Is Our TV Pick This Week CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Issa Rae and Kid Cudi in Young Love Is Our TV Pick This Week

Issa Rae and Kid Cudi in Young Love Is Our TV Pick This Week CC Share Subtitles Off

English Issa Rae and Kid Cudi in Young Love Is Our TV Pick This Week

She stated while on a “break” with Combs, she used a burner phone to contact Cudi, who she dated briefly. However, she still continued to participate in alleged “freak-offs.” She added that she didn’t tell Combs about their relationship because she “thought it would be way too dangerous.” The “Me & U” singer said her fling with the Cleveland rapper made the Bad Boy Records’ founder “irate.”

Advertisement

Though, Combs’ attorney seemed to confirm the notion, saying their client had a “bad temper” and “reacted poorly” to information he didn’t like. Ventura also claimed Combs would repeatedly bring up Cudi “quite a bit” throughout the rest of their relationship and described him to be “irate” about the subject. She also claimed Combs would throw the fling with Cudi in her face if she ever accused him of cheating.

Advertisement

Ventura previously testified that when she began dating Cudi, Combs allegedly threatened to have his car blown up in his driveway and “ensure” the rapper and his friends were home to see it. The car did indeed explode at some point, she stated. A spokesperson for Kid Cudi told The New York Times the account of the incident was true.

Advertisement

When the three met up in New York following the event to address Ventura’s relationship with Cudi, the “Day ‘n’ Night” emcee asked Combs about his vehicle.

“What vehicle?” Combs allegedly responded, per Ventura’s testimony. Combs’ attorneys have not asked Ventura questions regarding the explosion.

Advertisement

The defense has been trying to convince the jury that Combs’ violence was triggered by jealousy and drug use— not necessarily intended to force her into sexual acts. Combs is facing multiple counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and engaging in interstate transportation for prostitution. His indictment cites three anonymous victims in addition to Ventura. He has pleaded not guilty, and was denied bail.