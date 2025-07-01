Shoplifter’s Viral Escape From Police Breaks The Internet…And A Few Bones Too 

A shoplifter’s attempt to make a clean getaway became an absolute catastrophe after he stole a pair of glasses and took a leap he couldn’t stick. Running from police, the man went viral jumping from the second story of Galleria Mall in Houston, Texas — and let’s just say, he got caught slipping.

The shocking incident took place on June 22 around 2:20 p.m., when the suspect was caught on surveillance footage swiping a pair of black studded glasses and casually wearing them out of the store. Moments later, the jaw-dropping sight of him leaping over the second story banister and crashing onto the mall's ice rink below left shoppers stunned — and both his legs broken on impact.

Bystanders who saw the incident gave a clear play-by-play, including Ken Gilliard, who told Click2Houston that he heard the man exclaim that his legs were broken.

“I seen the Zamboni coming out to clear the ice and then I just see somebody fall,” Gilliard told the news hub. “As soon as he fell, he tried to get up. And I guess he noticed that his legs were broken. He screamed, ‘My legs are broken.’” Another shopper, Victor Harris, was more blunt: “I don’t know why he thought he was gonna make that landing whatsoever.”

Black Twitter practically broke their digital legs rushing to the comments on a post of the incident, which racked up a whopping 9.2 million views. And the jokes have been sliding in the comment section ever since.

“My dawg IQ is 15,” one viewer joked. “At least he’s icing it right away,” a second chuckled. “& now hes going to single handedly represent ALL black people somewhere on yt twitter lol,” a third added. “I know he was real humble wit both legs scrambled,” a fourth teased. “What you think he texting,” a fifth inquired.

The Houston Police Department responded to the chilling scene — no pun intended — along with Houston Fire Department paramedics, who rushed the suspect to a nearby hospital. He’s reportedly being treated for severe leg injuries, including fractures to both legs.

Authorities are withholding his identity until formal charges are filed, according to Click2Houston.