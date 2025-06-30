Many Believe This Prophecy That Predicts the Return of Christ Is Coming True …Thanks Trump …

LONDON - FEBRUARY 21: A cross with a painting of Jesus Christ hangs over the alter at Westminster Cathedral during Ash Wednesday mass on February 21, 2007 in London. During the traditional Catholicism Ash Wednesday Mass, the priest places ashes on the middle of people's forehead as an ancient symbol of repentance. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Since President Donald Trump's bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities, some conservative religious believers fear ancient prophecies might come true. Rumblings of potentially another world war has many spooked, but on the other hand, some Christian followers believe it's the final step towards the return of Christ.

Whether you're religious or not, we all know the stories of the end of the world through Sodem and Gomorrah and Noah's Ark, but what about the one that predict's Jesus' return? In the Book of Revelation, the second coming is preceded by a series of events, and strangely, a lot of them mimic current times.

Former Minn. Rep. Michele Bachmann appeared on a "World Prayer Network" broadcast, declaring growing conflict between Israel and Iran has biblical significance. "This is a spiritual battle," she said while emphasizing in order to prepare for the prophecy's fulfillment, Trump must back Israel.

"Israel’s at her greatest hour of need right now, every nation on Earth should thank Prime Minister Netanyahu [of Israel]. We should all kiss the ground and be so grateful that Benjamin Netanyahu is prime minister and that he had the guts to take on this greatest evil terror state that has defined plans," she continued.

For non believers, Bachmann's words could simply sound like a bunch of hoopla. But if you take a closer look at the Bible, warnings that natural disasters and war will jumpstart Christ's return bare scary resemblance to what's happening right now. Much of the country is bracing for a week-long heat wave and news of Iran's retaliation on U.S. military bases in Iraq and Qatar. Not to mention past hurricanes, California fires, conflicts between Israel and Gaza, war between Russia and Syria and internal civil unrest all going down at the same time.

Tracing back to the beginning of Israel as a globally recognized state in 1948, many Christians believed this was also the start of the second coming prophecy. Ezekiel chapter 37 details the resurrection of dry bones and Jewish people reclaiming the land God promised them. The United States was pivotal in the establishment of Israel after World War II; now, the nation has become our responsibility.

So, it's not shocking after conflicts with Iran and in Gaza, the U.S. would be on Israel's side. Also in Ezekiel, prophecy describes war between Israel and Gog, the umbrella term representing all nations opposing the Christian God-- i.e. Islamic countries in the Middle Eastern region like Iran.

In addition to Rep. Bachmann, Pastor Shane Vaughn-- a known MAGA supporter who deemed Trump the new Messiah-- also spoke during the broadcast. "The missiles that flew on Friday the 13th were not just iron missiles but they were spiritual projectiles," he said referring to Israel's missile strike on the Iran.

"Netanyahu is a foreshadowing of the true lion that is getting ready to rise in the land of Israel," he continued. "That lion that is soon to come of the tribe of Judah, Jesus Christ, Yeshua the Messiah, the Bible said when he returns that his vesture will be dipped in blood."

Of course, these views aren't shared across all Christians around the world, as skeptic Pastor Jeremy debunked on TikTok, but you have to admit, in the face of the chaos simultaneously happening across the world, the Bible adds an interesting context.