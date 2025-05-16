Who's Next To Take The Stand in Diddy's Federal Trial? Here Are Some Theories

The testimony from Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in the federal sex crime case against Sean “Diddy’ Combs left all of us feeling shocked, emotional and just horrified. Considering the Feds brought out the star witness of the case so early in the trial, the public is rumbling with theories as to who will take the witness stand next.

Luckily, thanks to some sources and the prosecution themselves, we have a few ideas:

Dawn Richard

The former Danity Kane member is expected to testify following Ventura, prosecutors said Thursday. She previously filed a lawsuit claiming Combs made sexually inappropriate advances and spat degrading comments toward her while working with him on MTV’s “Making the Band.” She also claimed she witnessed Combs physically assault Ventura.

Aubrey O’Day

Another former Danity Kane member, who has been vocal about her beef with Combs, is expected to testify in Combs’ trial, sources tell Us Weekly. O’Day recently made an Instagram story post, showing that she was in New York, where the federal trial is being held. She previously told PEOPLE her opinions on Combs’ legal battles saying, “There’s no vindication when you’re a victim of someone… Anyone being exposed, or any truths being told, don’t change the reality of what you experienced.”

Federal Agents

Let’s not forget that the Feds raided Combs’ two mansions in Los Angeles and Miami. They later disclosed that they found narcotics, firearms, ammunition including AR-15s, lubricant and most notoriously, over a thousand bottles of baby oil. Though not confirmed, the agents who recovered these materials may be expected to testify on this suspicious list of items.

Jane

Prosecutors claimed a single mother, who will be referred to during the trial as “Jane,” was allegedly subject to similar treatment cited in Cassie’s alleged “freak-off” experiences. Jane believed she was a one-time participant in the sex party until Combs allegedly threatened to blackmail her with the footage of her sexual acts if she didn’t continue participating, the prosecution said during opening arguments. She was also allegedly forced to ingest drugs including Ecstasy and physically abused by Combs, the Feds alleged, noting that she was choked and picked up by her neck.

Mia

A third alleged victim, Combs’ personal assistant dubbed “Mia” for the trial, was also mentioned by prosecutors who accused Combs of forcing himself on her sexually and sneaking into her bed to rape her. Ventura also testified that Mia was dragged out of her bed by Combs and onto the deck outside her room after refusing to give him her phone.

About Diddy’s Sex Crime Case

The allegations against Combs of sexual abuse, physical abuse, bribery and various drug offenses were first brought forth by Ventura in a lawsuit. The most notable claims were about his so-called “freak off” sex parties, where prosecutors allege the singer was drugged and forced to perform sexual acts with male sex workers at Combs’ pleasure.

Combs is facing multiple counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and engaging in interstate transportation for prostitution. His indictment cites three anonymous victims in addition to Ventura. He has pleaded not guilty, and was denied bail.