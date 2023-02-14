Artists We Want To See Perform in Future Super Bowl Halftime Shows

Even though our brains are still on fire from Rihanna’s awesome Super Bowl halftime performance, we’re already thinking about next year. With Super Bowl LVIII set to take place Sunday, February 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., the entertainment options are endless.

The city is known for big stars setting up successful residencies at its various hotels and theaters, so there are plenty of artists who could do the halftime show and not even have to travel for the gig. We’d also like to see some new acts get the call for this opportunity, so we’ve got some choices for artists we’d like to see perform at future Super Bowl halftime shows.

