Our fun list of superstars we want to see get the Super Bowl halftime gig.

Stephanie Holland
Image for article titled Artists We Want To See Perform in Future Super Bowl Halftime Shows
Photo: Christian Petersen, Michael Loccisano, Daniel Boczarski (Getty Images)

Even though our brains are still on fire from Rihanna’s awesome Super Bowl halftime performance, we’re already thinking about next year. With Super Bowl LVIII set to take place Sunday, February 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., the entertainment options are endless.

The city is known for big stars setting up successful residencies at its various hotels and theaters, so there are plenty of artists who could do the halftime show and not even have to travel for the gig. We’d also like to see some new acts get the call for this opportunity, so we’ve got some choices for artists we’d like to see perform at future Super Bowl halftime shows.

Usher

Image for article titled Artists We Want To See Perform in Future Super Bowl Halftime Shows
Photo: Jemal Countess (Getty Images)

The R&B superstar’s My Way The Las Vegas Residency features all his biggest hits in a sexy, popular show that routinely sells out its limited dates. He has more than enough recognizable, fan favorites to fill a halftime show. Plus, we all know the consummate showman would bring it for the worldwide audience.

Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and Doja Cat

Image for article titled Artists We Want To See Perform in Future Super Bowl Halftime Shows
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

Just call this one the Bad Bitch O’clock Halftime Show . Imagine how inspiring, and yes, “Special” it would be to see all these Black women on stage together, captivating a global audience?

Lil Nas X

Image for article titled Artists We Want To See Perform in Future Super Bowl Halftime Shows
Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

As one of the most creative entertainers in the business, the giant blank canvas that is the Super Bowl would give Lil Nas X a chance to do something truly unforgettable.

Silk Sonic

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic- Leave The Door Open (Live from the iHeartRadio Music Awards)

I know Bruno Mars previously performed at Super Bowl 48, but this would be a joint set with his Silk Sonic partner Anderson .Paak. They can do a mix of solo hits and songs by the duo. And they also have a Vegas residency, so the cross promotion works perfectly.

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey - Big Energy (Live from Merry Christmas To All on CBS 20.12.22)

Mariah has broken plenty of records in her career, but performing at the Super Bowl could offer her the chance to once again make history. Imagine a world where she becomes the first person to do the national anthem and halftime show at the same game.

DJ Khaled

Image for article titled Artists We Want To See Perform in Future Super Bowl Halftime Shows
Photo: Daniel Boczarski (Getty Images)

Obviously, this would be DJ Khaled with a cavalcade of A-list guest stars. The producer has worked on some of the biggest hits of the last decade, so this show would be chock full of your favorites.

Drake

Image for article titled Artists We Want To See Perform in Future Super Bowl Halftime Shows
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Drake is one of the most popular acts in the world, so it’s kind of surprising he hasn’t been asked already.

Missy Elliott, Ciara

Image for article titled Artists We Want To See Perform in Future Super Bowl Halftime Shows
Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

Rihanna quite literally raised the bar with her floating stages, so you know if given the chance, Missy and Ciara would do some sort of crazy effects in their performance. These women don’t get enough respect for how awesome their catalogs are, this would change that.

Jay-Z

Image for article titled Artists We Want To See Perform in Future Super Bowl Halftime Shows
Photo: Christian Petersen (Getty Images)

Everytime someone connected to Jay-Z—like Beyonce or Rihanna—performs, we expect to get a surprise appearance from Hov. Considering that Roc Nation now works with the NFL, it feels like it’s only a matter of time before he delivers a halftime set of hits.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Performs “Super Freaky Girl,” “Anaconda” & More | 2022 VMAs

If there’s one thing Nicki knows how to do, it’s create a moment. She has the hits, showmanship and fanbase to have a truly memorable Super Bowl performance.

Bad Bunny

Image for article titled Artists We Want To See Perform in Future Super Bowl Halftime Shows
Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

Bad Bunny had the most streamed album of 2022, and he’s among the world’s most popular artists. If the NFL is serious about attracting a more diverse audience, Bad Bunny seems like a no-brainer.

John Legend

John Legend - Green Light (Official Video) ft. André 3000

I know what you’re thinking, but in addition to his numerous romantic ballads, EGOT-winner John Legend also has a few upbeat tracks. Plus, he’s been featured on multiple hip-hop jams. Done correctly, this could be a cool alternative to the chaotic halftime we normally get.

