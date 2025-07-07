Why Many Believe Trump Suggested Slavery to Farmers Who Want to Keep Their Long-term Undocumented Workers

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND - JULY 01: U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on July 01, 2025 in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Trump spent the day visiting a newly built immigration detention center in the Florida Everglades dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz." (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Trump was caught saying the quiet part out loud. He slipped up and said exactly what he meant. Let me explain.

Last week, President Donald Trump toured his new immigration detention facility at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport inside Big Cypress National Preserve. This facility is in a part of Florida called the Everglades and is surrounded by “alligator and python-infested waters.” That is why the President refers to the facility as “Alligator Alcatraz.”

The Trump Administration’s hardline approach to immigration was met with protests in L.A., that he simply shrugged off. The people who caught his attention were farmers and hotel owners who said their businesses relied on illegal immigrants. They urged the president to come up with a way for them to keep those employees while he attempts to keep the promises he made on the campaign trail.

His solution? Slavery.

You may think I’m being hard on our Commander in Chief. So let’s look at what he actually said:

"We have a lot of cases where ICE would go into the farm, and these are guys that are working there for 10 to 15 years, no problem…The farmers know them. It’s called ‘farmer responsibility’ or ‘owner responsibility,’ but they're going to be largely responsible for these people.”

Let’s demystify what the man said. He is saying with his whole chest that in order for the illegal immigrants who work in these spaces to stay in the country, the farmers and hotel manager that employee them must personally take responsibility for them.

They will essentially oversee them, hence the President using the phrase ‘owner responsibility.’ Let’s talk about why this is a terrible idea.

Trump is saying that his solution to the concerns raised about his hardline illegal immigration policy is a situation where the people who employee them must take responsibility for them being in the country. This could result in a horrific situation where people are scared to leave their current job for a higher paying one because they are afraid they would be deported from the country.

But let’s go further. Who would put it past these employers, now that they have all this power, to start cutting back their employee’s pay? Or to demand the work longer hours for the same amount of pay? Who could the workers turn to in that situation?

The reason why unions exist is because workers had to unite. That was the only way those who employed them would treat them with fairness.

And this is why I wrote up top that the President said the quiet part out loud. He knows it’s slavery. The people who voted for him know what he is suggesting. And just like with slavery, he is proposing a system where illegal immigrants would be treated not like people. But like property.