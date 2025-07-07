Rapper Threatens to ‘Blow Somebody Up’ With July 4 Fireworks. Prepare Your Stomach For What Happened Next

What started as an alarmingly threatening social media post ended in a tragic and painful injury for a rapper and podcast host over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Rather than watching fireworks at a local park or on television, rapper and co-host of the No Jumper podcast, 4extra took to X threatening to blow someone up with his personal collection of pyrotechnics on America's birthday.

“Who wants to get blown up today,” he posted on X. “I’m going to blow your a– up! I’m blowing somebody up today.”

https://twitter.com/nojumper/status/1941225249078747553

His post got nearly 15 million views, but in the end, 4extra was the victim of his own bluster and paid a painful price – losing two fingers in the process.

No Jumper co-host Adam 22 gave an update on 4xtra's condition on X.

"I’m hearing that 4xtra only lost 2 fingers not the whole hand. Also he was blind for a few hours but apparently his vision is back," he posted.

https://twitter.com/adam22/status/1941339337276391613

The rapper's sister started a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of his medical expenses.

"Resan is someone who lights up every room with his humor and energy. If you've ever laughed with him, shared a moment, or simply care about his well-being, Any support-from donations to prayers or even just sharing this-means the world to us," she wrote on the page, which has raised $7,600 so fara.

While several commenters sent well wishes to the rapper and his family, many couldn't help but point out the irony of it all.

"All I'm gonna say is God don't like ugly," said TikToker CoachChiTown in a post. "4extra gonna need a few extra. He definitely gonna need a whole hand specialist. This brings a whole new meaning to let the professionals do it."

https://www.tiktok.com/@tha1useem2hate1/video/7523742151168068894

"You wanna make god laugh tell him your plan," wrote another user on X.