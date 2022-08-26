DJ Khaled’s 13th studio album GOD DID is officially here, b ut that’s not what has everyone on social media buzzing.

Rap fans have finally laid their ears on Khaled’s standout title track featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne and Jay-Z, and the reviews are in: t his verse from Jay-Z might be one of the best he’s ever dropped in his career.

I know that’s a tall order considering Hov is considered by many to be the greatest rapper of all time, but his bars on this verse are pretty special.

Leading up to the release of the album, rumors circulated about some of the guest verses on the album. When asked in an interview with Complex about the Roc Nation mogul’s verse, Khaled said, “The rumors are true! If there was a greatest hits of Jay-Z verses, it’s on there. That I can tell you.”

I know DJ Khaled is the king of exaggerations, but that man did not lie. Hov laid down a four -minute masterpiece in wordplay, lyricism and shit-talking. He even cleared up any suspicion that he’s beefing with Meek Mill after he parted ways with Roc Nation in July , rapping, “Me and Meek could never beef/ I freed that nigga from a whole bid, Hov did.” Of course, this r eference is from when Jay quietly paid the legal fees for the Philadelphia rapper after he helped get him out of prison back in 2018 .

Another standout line from the song is when he says , “Please, L ord forgive me for what the stove did/ Nobody touched the billi’ until Hov did/ How many billionaires can come from Hov crib?/ I count three, me, Ye, and Rih/ Bron’s a Roc b oy, so four technically.”

I mean the man is not wrong. Hov in some way put all four of those people on and now all of them are billionaires— including Jay.

Those lines are just seconds of a four -minute non stop barfest. And if you s till haven’t heard it, I implore you to please check it out below .