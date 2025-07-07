You’ll Never Believe How Diddy’s Jail Inmates Reacted to His Verdict

Though the dust may still be settling in the aftermath of Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking case, it looks like there's still some joy to be found. And trust us when we say it was found in the most unexpected place.

As we previously told you, just before the July 4 holiday, the Bad Boy mogul was found not guilty on three of five felony counts. Those not guilty counts were specific to his most serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, erasing the possibility of him spending the rest of his life in prison. In the immediate aftermath, Diddy reportedly "fist-pumped the air from his seat" and fell to his knees with his head in his seat after realizing his fate. Outside the courthouse, members of his own family were seen doing pushups and dancing.

However, now it looks like the celebration also carried over into Diddy's jailhouse, according to a new interview from his lawyer. Speaking in a new interview with AP over the weekend, Marc Agnifilo said that the hip-hop star received a "standing ovation" when he returned. The judge in the case denied bail for him and is set to give Diddy his sentence in October.

"They all said: 'We never get to see anyone who beats the government,'" Marc Agnifilo explained, referring to the fellow inmates.

He added: “I said: ‘Maybe it’s your fate in life to be the guy who wins.' They need to see that someone can win. I think he took that to heart.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Agnifilo gave an update on Diddy's state of mind and alleged plans to better himself given his new fate. Noting that he speaks to the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper nearly five times a day, Agnifilo said that he was doing "okay" and has finally come to realization that there are some things in his life that he needs to correct.

"[He] realizes he has flaws like everyone else that he never worked on," Agnifilo said. “He burns hot in all matters. I think what he has come to see is that he has these flaws and there’s no amount of fame and no amount of fortune that can erase them. You can’t cover them up.”

Diddy's lawyer also added that the music producer likely plans on resuming the program for domestic batterers that he reportedly started just before before his arrest back in September 2024.